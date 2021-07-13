Center Parcs wants to build a new £400m holiday park just 90 minutes from Portsmouth

This is what a stay at the Centre Parcs could look like. Picture: Centre Parcs

The company has identified a site near Crawley, West Sussex, to open the new attraction.

It would be the sixth Center Parcs site in the UK.

In a statement online, the company said: ‘We have secured an option agreement to acquire 553 acres of woodland off Balcombe Road in Worth, West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The forest has been chosen because of its location (to the south of London) and its excellent transport links.

‘The development is expected to cost between £350m and £400m and will create around 1,500 permanent local jobs once operational, as well as around 1,000 jobs during construction.

‘We anticipate the development would add an additional £40m to the local economy each year.’

According to Google Maps the site off Balcombe Road in Worth is around an 84 minute drive from Portsmouth – just under an hour and a half.

SEE ALSO: Historic sailing shop Arthur Beale opens new store in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

Center Parcs says that it hopes to submit a planning application in 2022.

CEO Martin Dalby said: ‘It’s really exciting to have identified a potential site for another Center Parcs village in the UK.

‘Today’s announcement marks the first step of a long journey, and there is still a huge amount of work to be done before we can submit a planning application.

‘The proposal we will be submitting will create a significant number of jobs and bring major benefits to the local and national economy.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron