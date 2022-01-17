Can you stop your PS5 from turning on automatically? Here's what enable HDMI device link does

Sony PlayStation 5. Picture: YELIM LEE/AFP via Getty Images

Supply issues due to the pandemic continue to rumble on for the in-demand console.

However despite this millions of people around the world have been able to successfully get their hands on a PS5 since they launched in November 2020.

If you do own a PS5 you might have noticed that it can turn itself on the moment you switch on your TV.

Here’s all you need to know about that and how to turn it off.

Why does my PS5 switch on automatically?

The PS5 and PS4 have an option to Enable HMDI Device Link.

This means that if you were to turn on your PlayStation, your TV would also turn on and automatically switch to the HDMI input so you don’t have to.

And this also works the opposite way, so that when you turn on your TV your PS5/ PS4 switches on.

How can you stop this from happening?

If you go into your settings on your PS5/ PS4 and select system.

Inside this you go to the HDMI tab and at the top there will be an option to Enable HDMI Device Link – and if you press X you can turn this option off.

