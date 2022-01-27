Joe Rogan. Picture: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

It was acquired by Spotify in December 2020 in a blockbuster deal.

Hosted by Joe Rogan, it has had a wide range of different guests featuring on episodes from the likes of Elon Musk to U.S presidential candidates.

Here’s all you need to know:

Who is the latest guest?

The most recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience features Valentine Thomas

It was released on January 26.

Earlier in the week Jordan Peterson was a guest on episode 1769

Both have ‘most shared’ tags on Spotify.

How can you listen to The Joe Rogan Experience?

The podcast is exclusively available from Spotify, after being acquired by the streaming service in December 2020.

Clips are also posted on YouTube.

How long has it been running for?

The podcast was launched in 2009 and a total of 1,770 episodes have been released so far.

