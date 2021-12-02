Online music streaming service Deezer has revealed what their users have been listening to throughout 2021.

Deezer lets users see their most played artists, tracks and podcasts with #MyDeezerYear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deezer has released its streaming statistics for 2021.

The statistic service was first introduced in 2019, allowing users to share their streaming data through 'sharable' cards on their social media.

Here is everything you know about My Deezer Year 2021:

What is it?

#MyDeezerYear allows users to see what their most-listened-to artists, songs and podcasts were throughout the year.

Deezer produces infographic cards for users to share their statistics on social media, so their followers can see what they listened to most.

How to find your My Deezer Year

Deezer users can find their yearly statistics by visiting the Deezer mobile app.

On the app, users will find what they have listened to most in 2021 and Deezer will create a playlist of 'top listened to tracks' using individual user data.

#MyDeezerYear can be found from the top of the homepage on iOS and Android devices or can be found by using this link.

What statistics are available?

There are many statistics available with #MyDeezerYear including the number of streams, top song, top artists and more.

The streaming platform also has an app named ‘stateeztics’.

On Stateeztics, users can find statistics relating to their listening habits such as their most popular song in the last 30 days and the average number of songs listened to per day.

What was Deezer's top track of 2021 and who was the top artist?

Deezer has also shared their end-of-year music round-up this year named 'Best of 2021'.

According to Deezer statistics, Ed Sheeran is the top artist of 2021 due to being the most streamed artist on the site, followed by Eminem and The Weeknd.

Dua Lipa is the top female artist of the year, followed by Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.

The top track of 2021 was The Weeknd's 'Blinding lights' which was followed by 'Dance Monkey' by Tones and I and Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits'.

‘Sour’ by Olivia Rodrigo claimed the top album award, with the top podcast of 2021 being 'Sh*gged, Married, Annoyed’ by couple Chris and Rosie Ramsay.

SEE ALSO: What is Apple Music Replay and how to find your yearly music review

How can I sign up to Deezer?

If you are yet to have an account with the streaming platform, you can now get ahead with your 2022 #MyDeezerYear statistics by signing up for a Deezer account.

UK users can now get one month free with Deezer Premium, which is then followed by a monthly payment of £11.99.

With Deezer Premium you can download music that is unlimited, on-demand and ad-free.

There is also offline listening so you can listen to your favourite tracks without a Wi-Fi connection.

Annual Deezer Premium accounts are also available for £107.91, with a 12-month subscription for the price of nine.

To sign up for a Deezer account, please visit www.deezer.com

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron