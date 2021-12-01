Spotify is one of the world’s largest music streaming platforms and has 381m monthly active users according to their latest third-quarter financial report.

The platform is used daily by users to listen to music and podcasts across the UK.

Every year Spotify users flock to the app to check out their statistics for their most listened artists and songs before sharing the results on social media.

The music platform will release Spotify Wrapped at the start of December.

The platform also creates a playlist of the music that has been listened to most throughout the year.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's Spotify Wrapped:

When will Spotify Wrapped 2021 be released?

Spotify has officially announced that the Wrapped roundups for 2021 have now been released today (December 1).

The data will include the listening habits of users between January 1 and October 31.

The data insights for 2020 were released on December 2, while Spotify Wrapped 2019 was released on December 5.

Spotify acknowledged this year's Spotify Wrapped on social media earlier this month as Twitter users began to speculate on when the information would be released.

The streamer’s official account tweeted on November 23: ‘Let the countdown begin

‘Like this tweet to get a reminder when your #SpotifyWrapped is ready, along with a few other treats.’

Spotify again teased the coming Wrapped roundups on November 30.

Tweeting: ‘Anyone else nervous to see their #SpotifyWrapped?’

One person responded: ‘WHEN IS IT COMING?’

To which Spotify’s account replied: ‘Tick tock tick tock.’

Spotify has now released the Wrapped roundups.

How to get Spotify Wrapped

App users will be able to access the feature on the Spotify app when it becomes available.

They will be met with their personalised data in different infographic slides which they can then share on social media.

To make sure you have access to your Spotify Wrapped this year, check that your smartphone is running the latest version of the app.

You can also find the data by searching ‘wrapped’ within the app like you would when you search for an artist, song, or podcast.

If you do not use the streaming service, you can still browse the overall site statistics on the Spotify website.

Who were the top artists in Spotify Wrapped 2021?

The most streamed artist worldwide on Spotify in 2021 was Bad Bunny – he was also the most streamed in 2020.

The Puerto Rican rapper claimed more than 9.1 billion streams – up form 8.3 billion streams last year.

He was closely followed by Taylor Swift and BTS – the K-pop band – were in third place.

The most streamed song of 2021 was drivers licence by Olivia Rodrigo with 1.1 billion streams.

Olivia Rodrigo’s album Sour held the top spot for the most-streamed album, while albums by Dua Lipa, Justin Beiber, Ed Sheeran and Doja Cat made the top five.

