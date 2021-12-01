For those who aren’t aware, it is a streaming service where users can select and stream music and video to their devices on-demand.

Users can also listen to existing playlists or make their own on the app, with the choice of over 75 million songs.

Every year, Apple Music users flock to the app to see what they listened to most throughout the year before sharing their results on social media.

Apple Music has released its annual round-up of users' most listened to artists.

Here is everything you need to know about Apple Music Replay 2021:

What is Apple Music Replay?

Apple Music Replay is a round-up of users most listened to songs and artists throughout the year.

The streaming service also uses a variety of other factors to determine the music that users have listened to, such as music played on any device that is signed in to Apple Music with an Apple ID.

Users can also see how many hours they have spent listening to artists as well as the Top 10 albums they have listened to so far, with play counts for each album.

How to find Apple Music Replay

To relive the music that you have listened to this year, you will need a subscription to Apple Music.

Users will then need to visit replay.music.apple.com and sign in with the same Apple ID that is used for the subscription.

Once signed in, click 'Get Your Replay Mix'.

If you cannot see your Replay, you may need to play more music.

As soon as you have played enough songs, check back to see the Replay Mix.

Users will then be able to save their Replay playlist which shows all the songs and artists that have been listened to throughout the year.

Friends will also be able to add the Replay playlist to their library and receive updates throughout the year.

This can be done by clicking '+ADD' on the Replay page.

Apple Music Replay is available now for those with an Apple Music subscription.

What was the most streamed song in 2021 on Apple Music?

Apple has shared the 2021 Apple Music Top Charts to coincide with the release of Apple Music Replay.

Dynamite by South Korean pop-group BTS was the top streamed song of 2021, followed by Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo, Positions by Ariana Grande, For the Night by Pop Smoke and Blinding Lights by The Weeknd.

Apple also revealed what the most read lyrics were in 2021, with Drivers License and Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo taking the top spot.

The Weeknd won the Apple Music Award for Artist of the Year for 2021 and a playlist called 'The Weeknd Essentials' is now available on the streaming service.

All the Top 100 playlists can be found through Apple Music, with subscriptions currently free for the first three months.

After the trial period, the subscription will cost £4.99 for students, £9.99 for individual users and £14.99 for a family account.

You can subscribe to Apple Music here.

