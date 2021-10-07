Sky announced new streaming TV called Sky Glass today.

Sky Glass will contain Sky services and apps built in so no satellite dish will be required.

The media firm have unveiled a new TV system today which only requires a connection to a Wi-Fi network.

For the first time in their 31-year history, Sky TV now have their own hardware device which will allow users to stream TV, watch local content and Sky’s own TV service all in one place.

The device will run through the users Wi-Fi connection so there is no need for a satellite dish.

Sky Glass will have a single power cable and will be available in three screen sizes- 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch.

Here is everything you need to know about Sky Glass:

What is Sky Glass?

Sky Glass is a new product which will allow those who watch streaming sites and regular Sky TV to view both on the same device.

Customers will have the choice of five colours for the TV and will receive a new remote control.

Sky Glass is also the world’s first carbon neutral TV and customers will be able to exchange their Sky Glass TV for a newer version when it comes out.

What are the new features?

There are many cool features of Sky Glass that are sure to make viewing a lot easier for those who use streaming services as well as regular Sky.

The TV will come with Dolby Atmos 360 surround sound built in, as well as a 4K Ultra HD display.

It will also be voice-activated and customers will be able to say a simple “Hello, Sky” to turn on the TV or to request specific channels or programmes using their voice.

Sky Glass will have a new homepage on the device that will bring together the original Sky content as well as streaming and catch-up services like BBC iPlayer, Disney+ and Netflix.

There will also be a new playlist feature which will allow users to keep all of their favourite content from across all channels, apps and live TV in one simple playlist.

How much is Sky Glass?

Sky will be offering monthly payment plans which are similar to those used for mobile phones so customers can pay for Sky Glass.

The payment plan will start at £13 a month for the 43-inch TV, with the Sky Ultimate TV package which is also required starting at £26.

The full package will set users back by £39 a month.

If you would prefer to buy the TV outright, the set prices are £649 for the 43-inch all the way up to £1,048 for the 65-inch TV.

When will Sky Glass be released?

During the Sky Glass announcement, Sky confirmed that they will be releasing a camera that will sit on top of the streaming TV and allow users to video call or even watch TV shows together but this is not expected to be released until Spring 2022.

Sky Glass will be launched in the UK on October 18 this year and it can be purchased here.

