Condor Ferries: MV Condor Islander first sailing from Portsmouth to Channel Islands changed - when to see her
Originally, MV Condor Islander was due to make her first voyage from Portsmouth International Port on Sunday, October 15. This date for passengers sailings was originally brought forward from November 1.
Anticipation was rising about the ship’s first commercial sailing from Portsmouth, after visiting the city for the first time on August 3. MV Condor Islander is operated by Condor Ferries and was acquired in April 2023 from New Zealand.
She is a conventional passenger and freight ropax vessel – 124.9m long – and can carry 1,286 lane metres of freight and up to 400 passengers. Portsmouth International Port believe the service will be an excellent way to increase the number of tourists heading in to the city.
Here is when MV Condor Islander’s first commercial passenger sailing is due to take place and the best place to see her
First passenger date
Portsmouth International Port confirmed that the passenger and freight ferry, which will transport holidaymakers to Guernsey and Jersey, will start her first journey on October 20.
Andrew Williamson, the port’s head of cruise and ferry, previously spoke to The News about her sailings. He said: “This new ship in Portsmouth will play a crucial role in ensuring both goods and passengers can travel safely and efficiently, as Condor provide a lifeline service to the Channel Islands.
"Sailings will also operate six days a week, offering an overnight trip from the UK to the Islands and more choice for passengers. The addition of the Condor Islander further cements our longstanding relationship with Condor Ferries and role as a critical shipping route for Channel Island trade.”
When you can see her
The best place to see MV Condor Islander on the day is at The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth, as it provides an elevated view for pictures. Passengers will get to enjoy a full interior refurbishment, after the ship was renovated before launch.
According to the Condor Ferries website, the new vessel will set sail from the port at 10.45pm.
When will sailings take place
MV Condor Islander is scheduled to complete up to seven sailings a week, according to the Portsmouth International Port website. Passengers will be dropped off at St Helier in Jersey and St Peter Port in Guernsey.
The former will take an estimated ten hours and 30 minutes outbound, and an eight hours and 30 minutes return journey. Trips to Guernsey will take approximately six hours and 30 minutes outbound, and 12 hours and 30 minutes on return.
How to book tickets
Tickets can be bought from the Condor Ferries website – starting from £40 each.