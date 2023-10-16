Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anticipation was rising about the ship’s first commercial sailing from Portsmouth, after visiting the city for the first time on August 3. MV Condor Islander is operated by Condor Ferries and was acquired in April 2023 from New Zealand.

NOW READ: MV Condor Islander visits Portsmouth for the first time

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Condor Ferries: MV Condor Islander first sailing from Portsmouth to Channel Islands changed - when to see her. The vessel first visited Portsmouth on August 3. Picture: Strong Island Media/Portsmouth International Port.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is a conventional passenger and freight ropax vessel – 124.9m long – and can carry 1,286 lane metres of freight and up to 400 passengers. Portsmouth International Port believe the service will be an excellent way to increase the number of tourists heading in to the city.

Here is when MV Condor Islander’s first commercial passenger sailing is due to take place and the best place to see her

First passenger date

Portsmouth International Port confirmed that the passenger and freight ferry, which will transport holidaymakers to Guernsey and Jersey, will start her first journey on October 20.

MV Condor Islander by Condor Ferries. Picture: Strong Island Media/Portsmouth International Port.

Andrew Williamson, the port’s head of cruise and ferry, previously spoke to The News about her sailings. He said: “This new ship in Portsmouth will play a crucial role in ensuring both goods and passengers can travel safely and efficiently, as Condor provide a lifeline service to the Channel Islands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sailings will also operate six days a week, offering an overnight trip from the UK to the Islands and more choice for passengers. The addition of the Condor Islander further cements our longstanding relationship with Condor Ferries and role as a critical shipping route for Channel Island trade.”

When you can see her

The best place to see MV Condor Islander on the day is at The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth, as it provides an elevated view for pictures. Passengers will get to enjoy a full interior refurbishment, after the ship was renovated before launch.

According to the Condor Ferries website, the new vessel will set sail from the port at 10.45pm.

SEE ALSO: MV Condor Islander to start first sailing earlier than planned

When will sailings take place

MV Condor Islander is scheduled to complete up to seven sailings a week, according to the Portsmouth International Port website. Passengers will be dropped off at St Helier in Jersey and St Peter Port in Guernsey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former will take an estimated ten hours and 30 minutes outbound, and an eight hours and 30 minutes return journey. Trips to Guernsey will take approximately six hours and 30 minutes outbound, and 12 hours and 30 minutes on return.

How to book tickets