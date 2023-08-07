MV Condor Islander sailing into Portsmouth on August 3

MV Condor Islander, being operated by Condor Ferries, made her first appearance at Portsmouth International Port last Thursday (August 3). The ferry took part in berthing trials before officially entering service this Autumn.

Andrew Williamson, the ports head of cruise and ferry, said: “As a lifeline service to the Channel Islands Condor Ferries plays a crucial role making sure goods and passengers can travel efficiently and safely. This second ship in Portsmouth means more choice for both passengers and also extra resilience for freight too.”

MV Condor Islander will enter service in the autumn of this year.

Mr Williamson added that he’s looking forward to MV Condor Islander becoming part of the Condor’s expanding fleet. The port and Condor Ferries recently signed a long term agreement to continue the service – which lasts until 2033.

There will be 364 sailings per year, which includes freight and passenger services. John Napton, Condor’s CEO, said: “These trials are important for our crews and shore staff in the various ports to familiarise themselves with the new ship, but she will not be ready for carrying passengers for a few months as refurbishment work is still ongoing.

“We are making a number of alterations from Islander’s previous operator so there are different requirements involved. Changes include installing a duty-free shop, changes to overnight cabin configurations and refreshing the passenger lounges.”