Condor Ferries: MV Condor Islander to start new Channel Islands service from Portsmouth sooner than planned
Condor Ferries originally planned for the new routes to be operational in November. MV Condor Islander made her first appearance at Portsmouth International Port on August 3, and will now commence trips in time for the October half-term holiday following successful berthing trials.
John Napton, Condor Ferries CEO, said: “After running successful berthing trials in the Islands and Portsmouth last month, it has been full steam ahead to complete the interior refurbishment in the UK and I am confident we can introduce the vessel earlier than planned.
"We are pleased with the progress made so we can begin before the October half term holiday, traditionally a very busy travel period to and from the Islands.” The service is a coup for Portsmouth International Port, which expects to see an influx of customers as a result.
MV Condor Islander will carry both passengers and freight. Andrew Williamson, the port’s head of cruise and ferry, said: “We’re excited to be able to welcome Condor Islander to the port sooner than expected.
"This new ship in Portsmouth will play a crucial role in ensuring both goods and passengers can travel safely and efficiently, as Condor provide a lifeline service to the Channel Islands. Sailings will also operate six days a week, offering an overnight trip from the UK to the Islands and more choice for passengers.
"The addition of the Condor Islander further cements our longstanding relationship with Condor Ferries and role as a critical shipping route for Channel Island trade.” Passenger sailings from Portsmouth to Guernsey and Jersey on Sunday, October 15 – weeks before the original deadline of November 1.
The roll-on roll-off vessel will begin freight-only trips on October 8. Interior refurbishment is being carried out before the ship is ready to welcome visitors.
MV Condor Islander’s passenger lounges, overnight cabins, restaurant and retail outlet are all being spruced up ahead of her first voyage. The 124.9m long vessel was acquired earlier in the year from New Zealand.
She can carry 1,286 lane metres of freight and up to 400 passengers. Mr Napton added: “Our Winter schedule, which runs through to the end of March, will offer increased connectivity, capacity and resilience compared with last year.”