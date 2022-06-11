'Extreme' temperatures as heatwave hits Spain as health warning issued for tourists

BRITISH tourists travelling to Spain are being warned to expect ‘extreme’ temperatures.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 5:15 pm

Temperatures hit 40C in parts of the country on Friday, as the earliest heatwave in 20 years hit the country.

The Balearic and Canary Islands in particular are expected to see usually warm temps.

Experts have warned of ‘intense’ heatwave starting in June and lasting through July and August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Ibiza. (Photo by Zowy Voeten/Getty Images)

Ruben Del Campo, from Spanish state forecaster Aemet, said: ‘The probability that the next quarter will be warmer than normal is very high.’

Glasgow Live reports that most popular holiday spots including Canary Islands, Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote, and the Balearic Island, Majorca, Menorca and Ibiza, will be affected by the high temperatures.

Read More

Read More
British tourists in Mallorca and Ibiza warned they could face 'huge fines' due ...

A health spokesperson from the Canary Islands said: ‘These actions are intended to increase individual prevention capacity to face the heat in the Canary Islands by applying measures that are easy and accessible.

Tourists enjoy Playa es Bol Nou beach in Ibiza. (Photo by Zowy Voeten/Getty Images)

‘All the hospitals and the Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC) have staff designated and specially trained to deal with and effectively coordinate the services in the event of a possible heatwave, as well as the established communication channels.’

SEE ALSO: Everything you can and can't do in Mallorca, Magaluf, Ibiza and Balearic Islands after major drinking law change

The extreme weather alert will remain in place until September 15.

Holidaymakers are urged to avoid the sun during the hottest part of the day and to make sure they remain hydrated.

SpainTemperaturesHolidaymakersIbiza