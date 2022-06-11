Temperatures hit 40C in parts of the country on Friday, as the earliest heatwave in 20 years hit the country.

The Balearic and Canary Islands in particular are expected to see usually warm temps.

Experts have warned of ‘intense’ heatwave starting in June and lasting through July and August.

Ruben Del Campo, from Spanish state forecaster Aemet, said: ‘The probability that the next quarter will be warmer than normal is very high.’

Glasgow Live reports that most popular holiday spots including Canary Islands, Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote, and the Balearic Island, Majorca, Menorca and Ibiza, will be affected by the high temperatures.

A health spokesperson from the Canary Islands said: ‘These actions are intended to increase individual prevention capacity to face the heat in the Canary Islands by applying measures that are easy and accessible.

‘All the hospitals and the Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC) have staff designated and specially trained to deal with and effectively coordinate the services in the event of a possible heatwave, as well as the established communication channels.’

The extreme weather alert will remain in place until September 15.