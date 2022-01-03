Full list of school term dates for Portsmouth and Hampshire pupils in 2022
SCHOOL pupils are set to return to classrooms – but eyes are already on the next holidays.
Airlines are already offering deals on flights during the school holidays as parents look to get their summer holiday booked as soon as possible.
Private schools in the area will have separate term dates so be sure to check with your child's school for their specific school calendar for the upcoming year.
Inset days may also differ in all schools so be sure to check your school's website prior to booking holidays or trips away.
Here is the complete list of school holidays for Portsmouth and Hampshire in 2022 which includes the dates for Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Waterlooville, Havant, and Hayling Island:
Spring Term 2022: Tuesday, January 4 to Friday, April 8, 2022
Half term: Monday, February 21 to Friday, February 25
Easter holidays: Monday, April 11- Friday, April 22
Summer Term 2022: Monday, April 25 to Friday, July 22
May Day: Monday, May 2
Additional bank holiday to mark Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Tuesday, May 3
Half term: Monday, May 30- Friday, June 3
Summer holiday: Friday, 22 July to Wednesday, August 31.
Autumn Term 2022: Thursday, September 1- Friday, December 16
Half term: Monday, October 24 to Friday, October 28
Christmas holidays: Monday, December 19 to Monday, January 2, 2023.
For more information on school term dates, please visit the Portsmouth City Council or Hampshire County Council website.