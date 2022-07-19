It comes after weeks of cancellations at the international airport.

London’s Gatwick Airport said it is reducing the number of daily flights during its busy summer period to help tackle staffing issues.

EasyJet said it was ‘reviewing the details’ of the cap but insisted it expected to be able to ‘reaccommodate the majority’ of passengers should their flight be affected.

An airline spokesman said: ‘We are aware of the capacity cap announced by Gatwick Airport and are now reviewing the details to assess what this means for easyJet’s Gatwick operation. We recognise the need for Gatwick Airport to do this, as airports across Europe have visibility across all airlines and are well placed to decide what capacity is realistic in the current challenging operating environment so all airlines can provide reliable services for their customers.

‘Given the high frequencies of our services to and from Gatwick, we expect to be able to reaccommodate the majority of customers should their flight be affected by the cap.’

Several companies have cancelled arrivals today.

We have put together a round up of the flights axed each day this week.

Arrivals

11am Edinburgh EZY6474 EasyJet

12.10pm Naples W65792 Wizz Air

1.15pm Newquay T3453 Eastern Airways

5.55pm Dubrovnik EZY6428 EasyJet

Some departure flights are experiencing delays

9.50am Halifax WS025 West Jet - Delayed 10.35am

6.25pm Kos TOM4272 TUI - Delayed 7.05pm

7.30pm Bangkok TR753 Scoot - Delayed 8.30pm