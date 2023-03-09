The affected airlines include British Airways, Air France and Iberian Airlines to name a few. Passengers have also seen many flights cancelled at London Gatwick.

Flights were heavily disrupted yesterday due to bitterly cold conditions and snow. Today, The Met Office forecasts heavy rain throughout the morning.

There is also a chance of mist setting in at 1pm for a short period, with showers dissipating further into the afternoon. Temperatures will see highs of 10C.

Queues at London Heathrow Airport.

Wind speeds are forecast to peak 19mph in the evening, but gusts will be calmer earlier in the day. Here is the full list of cancelled flights today, according to the London Heathrow Airport website.

Arrivals

08:25 IB3170 Madrid Iberia T3 - CANCELLED

10:00 BA170 Pittsburgh British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

12:15 BA278 San Jose British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

12:25 BA373 Toulouse British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

14:55 IB3176 Madrid Iberia T3 - CANCELLED

15:10 BA315 Paris British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

16:55 BA345 Nice British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

17:50 CA849 Shanghai Air China T2 - CANCELLED

18:20 AF1180 Paris Air France T3 - CANCELLED

19:00 BA359 Lyon British Airways T3 - CANCELLED

19:20 BA369 Marseille British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

20:45 BA327 Paris British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

22:10 BA349 Nice British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

Departures

09:15 IB3163 Madrid Iberia T3 - CANCELLED

10:15 VS105 Seattle Virgin Atlantic T3 - CANCELLED

11:40 BA344 Nice British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

11:45 BA308 Paris British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

14:20 BA368 Marseille British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

14:40 BA358 Lyon British Airways T3 - CANCELLED

15:45 IB3177 Madrid Iberia T3 - CANCELLED

17:15 BA348 Nice British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

17:20 BA322 Paris British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

19:45 AF1181 Paris Air France T3 - CANCELLED