The latest major works list from National Highways and one.network are as follows (visit both websites for more information and regular updates):

Portsmouth

Henderson Road, Southsea, traffic control (two-way signals) due to roadworks for a new zebra crossing. Delays possible. Scheduled until tomorrow, 5pm.

Here are the roadworks in and around Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Fareham this week. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Winter Road, Southsea, traffic control (give and take) due to SGN roadworks. Delays possible. Scheduled until midnight on February 23.

Albert Road, Southsea, Amenity Licence - Nicholsons, Portsmouth City Council roadworks. Delays likely. Scheduled until June.

Victoria Avenue, Old Portsmouth, lane closure near junction with Pembroke Road due to Southern Water works.

Bailey’s Road, Somers Town, road closure at junction with Somers Road due to Scottish and Southern Energy roadworks. Diversion route clearly signposted. Delays likely. Scheduled until February 22 at 4.30pm.

Raglan Street, Somers Town, Portsmouth City Council roadworks at junction with Somers Road, Delays possible. Scheduled until March 1, 5pm. Multi-way traffic signals in place.

Bridgeside Close, Landport, Portsmouth City Council roadworks. Traffic control (multi-way signals) in place. Delays possible. Scheduled until tomorrow at 4pm.

Coburg Street, Landport, Portsmouth City Council roadworks. Closing hammerhead end of Coburg Street to provide delivery compound for construction of student accommodation block. Delays likely. Scheduled until May 31, 4.30pm.

Nutfield Place, Landport, road closure due to Portsmouth City Council for footway resurfacing – from Clarendon Road to the end of Nutfield Place.

Turner Road, Buckland, delays possible due to SGN roadworks. Scheduled until February 21.

Mile End Road, Buckland. delays likely due to Portsmouth City Council roadworks for street cleansing, until 5am on Saturday.

M275 Junction A3/a2047 Off Slip From Junction 12 of M27 – lane closure, scheduled until 5am on February 18. Closed for Portsmouth City Council street cleansing across the whole of Rudmore southbound off slip.

Overnight closure – 9.30pm to 5am – Today, Friday and Saturday – Northbound and Southbound M275 in Tipner.

Lane closure – M275 southbound and M27 Tipner for La Works, according to National Highways, overnight closures from 8pm-5am today and tomorrow.

Matapan Road, Hilsea – Road closed for Portsmouth City Council tarmac repair – from junction of Howard Road to outside No. 26.

A27 – Roadworks on A27 westbound for resurfacing works until Saturday.

Road closure – Tarmac repair from Wembley Grove to Highbury Grove, until tomorrow at 5pm.

Lane closure – Inner ring for concrete repairs to Portsbridge Viaduct and Portsmouth road south structures. Closed until April 29, 6am.

Western Road, lane closure due to roadworks. Scheduled until 6am on February 18.

Lane closure – A27 both directions Eastern Road to Harts Farm due to National Highways barrier repairs. In place from 8pm tonight until 6am tomorrow.

Gosport

Roadworks – Coates Road, provision of sections of one-way carriageway operation and associated signing / lining. Delays likely. Works expected until October 29.

Road closure – South Cross Street from junction with South Street to High Street for Hampshire County Council works, until June 30. Delays likely.

Road closure – Thorngate Way for Hampshire County Council works. Kerb realignment works at junction to allow for reversal of one way system, until June 30. Delays likely.

Road closure – Harbour Road for Hampshire County Council works, delays likely, April 28.

Road closure – North Cross Street for Hampshire County Council works, provision of section of one-way carriageway operation, new bus stop including shelter. Scheduled until June 30.

Lane closure – Jellicoe Avenue due to Hampshire County Council footway improvements on the eastern footway, from the junction with Bury Hall Lane to the junction with South Close. They are expected to last until February 19.

Roadworks – Stubbington Lane – Traffic control (two-way signals) due to Openreach works, expected until tomorrow.

Road closure – Elmhurst Road for Southern Water sewer repairs, contains reversal of one-way system.

Fareham

Road closure – Ferneham Hall Access Road for Hampshire County Council works – including adjustment to road widths – Osborn Road to Library Access Road. Expected until September 30.

Lane closure – Segensworth link, M27 Junction 9 and Parkway south roundabout in Whiteley, for Hampshire County Council works, until February 24.

Lane closure – A27 Roundabout At M27 Junction 9 for Hampshire County Council works until February 24.

Road closure – B2177 Southwick Road for Hampshire County Council essential drainage improvement works between The Old Rectory and Meadows End.. Scheduled until March 19

Havant

Lane closure – Bedhampton Road due to Hampshire County Council works, between Nursery Road and Brookside Road, on both east and westbound carriageways. Delays likely, with works expected until March 24.

Roadworks – Purbrook Way, Traffic control (multi-way signals) due to CityFibre works. Expected until February 27 with delays likely.

Lane closure – Hulbert Road due to City Fibre works. Expected until February 21 with delays likely.

Roadworks – London Road, Cowplain, Traffic control (two-way signals) due to CityFibre works. Expected until March 6 with delays likely.

Lane closure – A3(M) southbound at junction 2 due to National Highways electrical works. Expected until tomorrow at 6am.

Road closure – Prospect Lane due to Hampshire County Council works to pedestrian crossing and resurfacing. Scheduled until February 24, delays likely.

Roadworks – Whichers Gate Road due to Hampshire County Council works to pedestrian crossing and resurfacing. Scheduled until February 24, delays likely.