It comes after weeks of cancellations at the international airport.

London’s Gatwick Airport said it is reducing the number of daily flights during its busy summer period to help tackle staffing issues.

EasyJet said it was ‘reviewing the details’ of the cap but insisted it expected to be able to ‘reaccommodate the majority’ of passengers should their flight be affected.

An airline spokesman said: ‘We are aware of the capacity cap announced by Gatwick Airport and are now reviewing the details to assess what this means for easyJet’s Gatwick operation. We recognise the need for Gatwick Airport to do this, as airports across Europe have visibility across all airlines and are well placed to decide what capacity is realistic in the current challenging operating environment so all airlines can provide reliable services for their customers.

‘Given the high frequencies of our services to and from Gatwick, we expect to be able to reaccommodate the majority of customers should their flight be affected by the cap.’

Several companies have cancelled arrivals today.

We have put together a round up of the flights axed each day this week.

Arrivals

10.05am Bolzano BN1930 Luxwing

1.15pm Newquay T3453 Eastern Airways

Some departure flights are experiencing delays

9am Berlin EJU8209 EasyJet - DELAYED 09.50am

09.25am Dublin BA5831 British Airways - DELAYED 11.20am

09.25am Dublin EI231 Aer Lingus - DELAYED 11.20am

09.55am Porto EJU8583 EasyJet - DELAYED 11.25am

10.30am Punta Cana TOM084 TUI - DELAYED 11.35am

12pm Venice W65789 Wizz Air - DELAYED 12.35pm

1.05pm Pristina EZY6487 EasyJet - DELAYED 1.55pm

2.10pm Pisa EZY8233 EasyJet - DELAYED 4.30pm

3.55pm Dalaman EZY8847 EasyJet - DELAYED 4.20pm

4:40pm Heraklion EZY8763 EasyJet - DELAYED 5.25pm