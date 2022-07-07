It comes after weeks of cancellations at the international airport.

London’s Gatwick Airport said it is reducing the number of daily flights during its busy summer period to help tackle staffing issues.

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

EasyJet said it was ‘reviewing the details’ of the cap but insisted it expected to be able to ‘reaccommodate the majority’ of passengers should their flight be affected.

An airline spokesman said: ‘We are aware of the capacity cap announced by Gatwick Airport and are now reviewing the details to assess what this means for easyJet’s Gatwick operation. We recognise the need for Gatwick Airport to do this, as airports across Europe have visibility across all airlines and are well placed to decide what capacity is realistic in the current challenging operating environment so all airlines can provide reliable services for their customers.

‘Given the high frequencies of our services to and from Gatwick, we expect to be able to reaccommodate the majority of customers should their flight be affected by the cap.’

Information board at Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Several companies have cancelled arrivals today.

We have put together a round up of the flights axed each day this week.

Arrivals

9.45am Lisbon TP1330 TAP Portugal

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

10.10am W98083 Wizz Air

10.10am W98091 Wizz Air

12.20pm W98111 Wizz Air

1.15pm Malaga W95724 Wizz Air

4.20pm Podgorica W95762 Wizz Air

5.50pm Paris VY6944 Vueling

7.10pm Santiago VY7108 Vueling