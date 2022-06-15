The cancellations affect flights to the international airport.

It comes as thousands of holidaymakers remain stuck overseas after the cancellation of flights to the UK.

Information board at Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

EasyJet, British Airways and other airlines have cancelled flights.

We have put together a round up of the flights axed each day this week.

Here is the full list of flights cancelled at Gatwick Airport today (June 15) as of 6pm:

Arrivals

June 15

- 9.05am – Wizz Air flight – W98081

- 9.10am – Amsterdam – EZY8870 – easyJet

- 10.30am – Belfast City – EZY702 – easyJet

- 10.50am – Nice – EZY8350 – easyJet

- 11.35am – Alicante – EZY8660 – easyJet

- 11.40am – Bilbao – EZY8022 – easyJet

- 12.05pm – Malaga – EZY8600 – easyJet

- 12.10pm – Ljubljana – EZY8422 – easyJet

- 12.25pm – Milan-Malpensa – EZY6442 – easyJet

- 12.40pm – Alicante – BA2631 – British Airways

- 12.45pm – Malaga – W95724 – Wizz Air

- 1pm – Rome – EZY8252 – easyJet

- 2.50pm – Fuerteventura – EZY8536 – easyJet

- 4.30pm – Taipei – CI069 – China Airways

- 5.55pm – Wizz Air flight – W98161

- 7pm – Preveza – ENT438 – Enter Air

- 7.25pm – Amsterdam – EJU8880 – easyJet

- 7.45pm – Geneva – EZS8481 – easyJet

- 8.20pm – Wizz Air flight – W98191

- 10.05pm – Copenhagen – EZY8270 – easyJet

- 10.45pm – Bordeaux – EZY8016 – easyJet

- 10.50pm – Catania – EZY8568 – easyJet

- 10.50pm – Toulouse – EZY8340 – easyJet

- 11pm – Nice – EZY8360 – easyJet

- 11.10pm – Bari – EZY8024 – easyJet

- 11.20pm – Arrecife – BA2733 – British Airways

- 11.20pm – Arrecife – VY9972 – Vueling

- 11.30pm – Dubrovnik – EZY8520 – easyJet

June 16

- 12.25am – Tenerife – BA2703 – British Airways

- 12.50am – Hurghada – EZY8864 – easyJet

- 1.05am – Malaga – W95726 – Wizz Air

- 1.05am – Tel Aviv – W95752 – Wizz Air

- 5.45am – Islamabad – BA2260 – British Airways

- 6.20am – Doha – BA2032 – British Airways