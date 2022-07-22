It comes after weeks of cancellations at the international airport.

London’s Gatwick Airport said it is reducing the number of daily flights during its busy summer period to help tackle staffing issues.

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

EasyJet said it was ‘reviewing the details’ of the cap but insisted it expected to be able to ‘reaccommodate the majority’ of passengers should their flight be affected.

An airline spokesman said: ‘We are aware of the capacity cap announced by Gatwick Airport and are now reviewing the details to assess what this means for easyJet’s Gatwick operation. We recognise the need for Gatwick Airport to do this, as airports across Europe have visibility across all airlines and are well placed to decide what capacity is realistic in the current challenging operating environment so all airlines can provide reliable services for their customers.

‘Given the high frequencies of our services to and from Gatwick, we expect to be able to reaccommodate the majority of customers should their flight be affected by the cap.’

Recently, London Gatwick have hired 400 new security staff in a bid to reduce pressure at the airport.

There are currently no cancelled arrivals today, but some departure flights are delayed.

We have put together a round up of the delayed flights each day this week.

Arrivals

Some departure flights are experiencing delays

9.45am Dublin FR113 Ryanair - DELAYED 12:40

10am Antigua AND Punta Cana BA2157 British Airways - DELAYED 11am

11am Orlando AA6206 American Airlines - DELAYED 12.25pm

11am Orlando BA2037 British Airways - DELAYED 12.25pm

11am Orlando IB4679 Iberia Airlines - DELAYED 12.25pm

12.50pm Cagliari BA2616 British Airways - DELAYED 1.30pm

12.50pm Cagliari VY9939 Vueling - DELAYED 1.30pm

12.50pm Murcia EZY8551 EasyJet - DELAYED 2pm

13.45pm Bordeaux BA2786 British Airways - DELAYED 2.07pm

2.50pm Gran Canaria EZY8691 EasyJet - DELAYED 3.20pm

3.15pm Marrakech BA2666 British Airways - DELAYED 4.15pm

3.40pm Rome EZY8255 EasyJet - DELAYED 5.15pm

4.40pm Heraklion EZY8763 EasyJet - DELAYED 5.10pm

4.45pm Mahon BA2564 British Airways - DELAYED 5.29pm