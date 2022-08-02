It comes after weeks of cancellations at the international airport.

London’s Gatwick Airport said it is reducing the number of daily flights during its busy summer period to help tackle staffing issues.

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

EasyJet said it was ‘reviewing the details’ of the cap but insisted it expected to be able to ‘reaccommodate the majority’ of passengers should their flight be affected.

An airline spokesman said: ‘We are aware of the capacity cap announced by Gatwick Airport and are now reviewing the details to assess what this means for easyJet’s Gatwick operation. We recognise the need for Gatwick Airport to do this, as airports across Europe have visibility across all airlines and are well placed to decide what capacity is realistic in the current challenging operating environment so all airlines can provide reliable services for their customers.

‘Given the high frequencies of our services to and from Gatwick, we expect to be able to reaccommodate the majority of customers should their flight be affected by the cap.’

Recently, London Gatwick have hired 400 new security staff in a bid to reduce pressure at the airport.

There are no cancelled arrivals today.

Several departure flights have been delayed.

Arrivals

Some departure flights are experiencing delays

EasyJet 9.10am Mikonos EZY8155 DELAYED - 11am

EasyJet 9.40am Porto EJU8583 DELAYED - 10.38am

Vueling 9.45am Barcelona VY7823 DELAYED - 11.35am

Iberia Airlines 9.45am Barcelona IB5763 DELAYED - 11.35am

British Airways 9.45am Barcelona BA8065 DELAYED - 11.35am

TUI 10.15am St Lucia TOM024 DELAYED - 10.45am

Wizz Air 11.30am Rome W65781 DELAYED - 12.40pm

Wizz Air 12.50pm Naples W65791 DELAYED - 3.50pm

British Airways 1pm Paphos BA2856 DELAYED - 1.45pm

British Airways 1.50pm Dalaman BA2660 DELAYED - 2.35pm

British Airways 1.55pm Tenerife BA2702 DELAYED - 3.05pm

EasyJet 2.50pm Gran Canaria EZY8691 DELAYED - 3.40pm

EasyJet 3.55pm Dalaman EZY8845 DELAYED - 4.30pm