It comes after weeks of cancellations at the international airport.

London’s Gatwick Airport said it is reducing the number of daily flights during its busy summer period to help tackle staffing issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

EasyJet said it was ‘reviewing the details’ of the cap but insisted it expected to be able to ‘reaccommodate the majority’ of passengers should their flight be affected.

An airline spokesman said: ‘We are aware of the capacity cap announced by Gatwick Airport and are now reviewing the details to assess what this means for EasyJet’s Gatwick operation. We recognise the need for Gatwick Airport to do this, as airports across Europe have visibility across all airlines and are well placed to decide what capacity is realistic in the current challenging operating environment so all airlines can provide reliable services for their customers.

‘Given the high frequencies of our services to and from Gatwick, we expect to be able to reaccommodate the majority of customers should their flight be affected by the cap.’

Recently, London Gatwick have hired 400 new security staff in a bid to reduce pressure at the airport.

Information board at Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

There are no cancelled arrival flights today.

Several departure flights are facing delays.

Arrivals

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Some departure flights are experiencing delays

Norwegian 10am Copenhagen D83513 - DELAYED - 10.22am

Wizz Air 10.35am Vienna W65703 - DELAYED - 11.10am

American Airlines 11am Orlando AA6206 - DELAYED - 12.15pm

British Airways 11am Orlando BA2037 - DELAYED - 12.15pm

Iberia Airlines 11am Orlando IB4679 - DELAYED - 12.15pm

Wizz Air 11.10am Larnaca W95749 - DELAYED - 2.10pm

Wizz Air 11.30am Rome W65781 - DELAYED - 12.40pm

TAP Air Portugal 12pm Porto TP1331 - DELAYED - 1.10pm