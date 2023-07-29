Explora I arriving in Portsmouth this morning (July 29). Picture: Compass Photography Services/Portsmouth International Port.

Explora I arrived in Portsmouth International Port at roughly 10am this morning. Operated by Explora Journeys, the vessel is 248 metres long, 32 metres wide and weighs 63,900 tonnes.

Crews are scheduled to pick up her first cruise passengers in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Tuesday (August 1). Ahead of her maiden voyage, Explora I has stopped off in Portsmouth for her pre-inaugural “Insider First Look” – where local politicians and lucky guests will get to look inside.

Explora I is stopping off in Portsmouth ahead of her maiden voyage from Denmark to Iceland. Picture: Compass Photography Services/Portsmouth International Port.

The cruise liner is one of six vessels being built for Europa Journeys between 2023 and 2028. Two of these ships are already under construction.

Explora I left the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, on July 20. Portsmouth was chosen as her second port of call.