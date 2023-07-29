Huge luxury cruise liner Explora I visits Portsmouth International Port ahead of maiden Copenhagen voyage
Explora I arrived in Portsmouth International Port at roughly 10am this morning. Operated by Explora Journeys, the vessel is 248 metres long, 32 metres wide and weighs 63,900 tonnes.
Crews are scheduled to pick up her first cruise passengers in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Tuesday (August 1). Ahead of her maiden voyage, Explora I has stopped off in Portsmouth for her pre-inaugural “Insider First Look” – where local politicians and lucky guests will get to look inside.
The cruise liner is one of six vessels being built for Europa Journeys between 2023 and 2028. Two of these ships are already under construction.
Explora I left the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, on July 20. Portsmouth was chosen as her second port of call.
Her maiden journey will see her travel from Copenhagen to Reykjavik, Iceland, on a seven day sailing. Passengers will get to visit Lerwick, Shetland Islands and Kirkwall, Orkney en route.