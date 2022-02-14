Many countries have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in light of the easing Omicron variant.

The government has also made things easier for holidaymakers.

Fully vaccinated people and under-18s do not need to take a lateral flow or PCR test when landing back in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travel restrictions for UK tourists vary greatly in different countries, including Spain, Portugal, France, Greece, Italy, and Norwar. Dona Ana beach in Lagos on April 18, 2018, in the southern Portugal region of Algarve. Picture: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images.

Passenger locater forms still need to be completed when you travel back, but this process is set to be simplified.

More countries are allowing Brits to enter, but restrictions vary depending on the nation.

Here are the latest guidelines for France, Spain, Italy, Greece, Portugal, and Norway.

France

Last Saturday, France eased entry requirements for British tourists who are fully vaccinated.

Those people do not need to take a pre-departure PCR or antigen test.

Fully vaccinated travellers aged 12 and over need to prove their vaccination status via the NHS Covid passport.

A ‘sworn statement’ needs to be completed, certifying that you do not have Covid-19 symptoms and have been in contact with confirmed cases 14 days prior to arrival.

Travellers may also be asked to complete an EU passenger locater form.

The French government consider people to be ‘fully vaccinated’ if your final dose – Astra Zeneca, Pfizer or Moderna – was given seven days prior to travel.

Anyone aged over 18 and a month who has not received a booster jab, or had their full course of vaccinations over 9 months ago, will be considered unvaccinated.

Unvaccinated travellers do not need to self-isolate if they go to France, but need to provide more information.

An international travel certificate needs to be completed to prove ‘essential travel’.

As well as the ‘sworn statement’, you will also need to provide a negative PCR test 72 hours before arriving, or an antigen test 48 hours before.

This apply to anyone unvaccinated aged 12 and over.

The same EU passenger locater form needs to be filled in, and unvaccinated tourists may also need to take a Covid test on arrival.

More information can be found on the UK French Embassy website here.

In France, face masks are mandatory in all enclosed public spaces, in some city centres, at large gatherings and queues, markets and stadiums.

Anyone aged 11 or over has to wear a face covering on public transport, and in taxis or private hire vehicles without a plexiglass screen.

People can be fined if masks are not worn in these scenarios.

In certain circumstances, you will also need to present a Pass Vaccinal (vaccine pass) to declare your vaccination status.

This pass needs to be used in several venues including bars, cafés, restaurants, gyms, leisure centres, cinemas, theatres, museums, large events and long-distance trains.

To get the pass, you need to either prove you are fully vaccinated, show you’ve recovered from Covid more than 11 days ago but less than 6 months prior, or provide a medical exemption document for vaccination from a doctor.

This proof can be presented via the NHS app.

Children aged between 12 and 15 need to provide a Pass Sanitaire to go to different places.

To access this, you need to provide a vaccination certificate, a negative PCR or antigen test within the last 24 hours, or a document showing you have recovered from Covid.

Further details on both the Pass Vaccinal and Pass Sanitaire can be found here.

Italy

All tourists need to complete an EU passenger locater form.

Minors can be registered on the form by an accompanying adult in the ‘Children and Young People’ section.

Anyone aged six and over must show a negative PCR test within 48 hours of travel, or a negative rapid lateral flow test within 24 hours.

If you’re travelling to Sicily, you will be asked to take a lateral flow test on arrival (free of charge).

Random Covid testing may places for all holidaymakers, fully vaccinated or otherwise.

Fully vaccinated travellers do not need to self-isolate on entry, and can use the passport on the NHS app to prove their health status.

To be considered fully vaccinated, you must have had your second dose within 14 days of travel.

Different restrictions are in place if you’re unvaccinated, medically exempt, or cannot prove your vaccination status.

In addition to the compulsory guidelines, tourists need to travel to their final destination via private transport and self-isolate for five days.

You also need to notify the Prevention Department of the local health authority when you arrive, and take a test at the end of the isolation period.

More information about guidelines when entering Italy can be found here.

The digital UK Covid Pass is an equivalent to Italy’s ‘Super’ Green Pass, which is valid from 180 days after your last dose of the vaccine, or is unlimited if with a booster jab.

As long as you can present a verifiable QR code, you can access certain facilities and transport links.

While in Italy, masks are mandatory indoors for anyone aged 5 and over.

FFP2 masks – with a respirator – need to be worn in theatres, concert halls, cinemas, and on public transport.

Masks are not compulsory in outdoor spaces except large gatherings such as sporting events.

A ‘Super’ Green Pass is required to go to bars, restaurants, hotels, museums, cultural centres, sports facilities and stadiums.

This is also needed for outdoor venues including swimming pools, wellness centres, ski lifts and sporting events.

More information about travelling in Italy can be found here.

Spain

All tourists need to fill in and sign a Health Control Form, either online, or in print, before travelling.

The QR code on the form must be presented when you arrive.

Travellers also need to prove their vaccination status.

If you’re fully vaccinated, you do not need to take a test or self-isolate.

You’re second dose of a vaccine must have been taken 14 days before travel, and within 270 days.

If your second dose exceeds that timeframe, you need proof of a booster inoculation..

Booster jabs can be administered anytime before travelling to Spain, and anyone aged under 12 does not need to prove they are fully vaccinated.

The NHS Covid-19 passport can be used to prove your vaccination status.

If you’re a tourist, you cannot use the UK proof of Covid recovery record.

Unvaccinated people can only enter Spain for ‘essential travel’, outlined by the Spanish Ministry of Health.

If you qualify, you need to show a negative PCR test 72 hours before travel, a negative lateral flow test 24 hours before, or a Covid-19 medical recovery certificate dating within the last six months.

Children aged between 12 and 17 need to present a negative PCR test 72 hours before arrival.

Information regarding travel to the Balearic or Canary Islands can be found here.

While holidaying in Spain, you need to observe social distancing of 1.5 metres, and personal hygiene measures at venues, including bars and restaurants.

Face mask wearing is mandatory for anyone aged six and over on public transport, and at indoor venues.

They also need to be worn at outdoor events where social distancing isn’t possible.

This can vary between regions, and fines are in place if you do not comply.

Some regional authorities may enforce the use of vaccine passports.

The NHS Covid passport can be used under these circumstances.

Further information regarding potential restrictions can be found here.

Portugal

A passenger locator form needs to be completed before arriving in mainland Portugal, with alternative documents for the Azores and Madeira.

Fully vaccinated tourists do not need to take a pre-departure test.

You need to prove you have have had two doses of Astra Zeneca, Pfizer or Moderna, at least 14 days before travel and within 270 days.

If you’ve had a booster jab, it needs to have been administered 14 days before arriving.

The NHS Covid Pass, digital or in paper form with a QR code, can be used to demonstrate your vaccination status.

Unvaccinated tourists need to show a negative PCR test 72 hours before entry, or a lateral flow test no more than 24 hours before checking into your flight.

Tests need to be carried out by a trained healthcare professional – not self-administered.

If you test positive while in mainland Portugal, you have to self-isolate in the country for seven days, or five days in the Madeira or Azores.

Anyone travelling to the Azores, not from mainland Portugal or other islands, needs to present a negative test.

Children aged 11 and under do not need to take a test or show proof of vaccination.

While travelling in mainland Portugal, face masks are compulsory in enclosed spaces, and in cafes and restaurants until you’re seated.

You’re are advised to wear masks when you cannot socially distance, but in the Madeira islands, it is mandatory in those scenarios.

These restrictions apply to anyone aged 10 and over on the mainland, or six and above in the Azores and Madeira islands.

There are further measures in place as mainland Portugal is in a ‘state of calamity.’

You are not allowed to drink alcohol outside.

A vaccine passport, or a negative test, is required to enter hotels, restaurants, casinos, gyms and events and shows with reserved seating.

This also applies to hospitals and clinics, bars and nightclubs, large events, sporting events and events without reserved seating.

The NHS Covid pass can be used to prove your vaccination status.

Further details can be found here.

Restrictions on the Madeira Islands can be found here, under ‘useful info’, with a list of measures on the Azores available here.

Greece

An online passenger locater form needs to be completed pre-departure.

If you’re travelling with people not of your household, individual forms need to be handed in.

You can then present a digital or physical QR code to your airline, and the Greek authorities.

Tourists who are fully vaccinated need to present proof of their health status, show a Covid-19 recovering certificate, a negative PCR test 72 hours before arrival, or a negative antigen test 24 hours before.

If you want to provide a test, they need to be certified the competent national certification authority, with an accompanying certificate.

You will be asked to take a test when you enter Greece, and must self-isolate for at least five days in a quarantine hotel if you are positive.

Further details on if you test positive in the country can be accessed here.

Unvaccinated travellers can provide the same recovery certificate, or series of negative tests, as a vaccinated person.

These restrictions apply to all travellers aged five and over.

Mask wearing is compulsory in all indoor and outdoor public spaces.

Certain locations such as supermarkets, pharmacies, and on public transport, require an FFP2 mask with a respirator.

Restrictions are under constant review by Greek authorities.

Proof of vaccination may be required to enter public spaces such as shops, restaurants, and museums.

The NHS Covid Pass can be used to access these facilities.

If you are aged over 18, and it has been seven months since your second jab, your vaccination status will be considered expired without a booster.

Unvaccinated tourists will not be allowed to enter nightclubs, indoor restaurants, theatres, cinemas, museums, exhibitions, conferences, gyms and stadiums.

You need to provide a negative rapid test up to 48 hours before visiting shops and outdoor restaurants if you’re unvaccinated.

Travelling between islands and regional areas requires everyone to wear an N95 or FFP2 mask – with a respirator – on public transport.

Anyone aged 12 and over needs to prove their vaccination status, or show a negative PCR or rapid test.

Further information on restrictions while travelling in Greece can be found here.

Norway

Tourists visiting Norway need to complete an online registration form 72 hours before entering the country.

All under-16s are exempt from this.

Everyone over the age of 12 needs to wear a face covering in public where they’re in close contact with others, until they can provide a negative test.

Full vaccinated people can use the NHS app to prove their health status, with a second dose needing to be administered seven days before travel.

Anyone unvaccinated must provide a negative test up to 24 hours beforehand.

Travellers can provide evidence of Covid-19 recovery to avoid taking a pre-departure test via the NHS App.

More information regarding entry requirements can be found here.

Currently, there are minimal Covid restrictions in the country, but these may change depending on the local area.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron