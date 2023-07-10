London Gatwick Airport: List of cancelled flights today as EasyJet cuts 1,700 services in holiday blow
This comes as budget airline EasyJet has cancelled hundreds of flights throughout July, August and September. The majority of these are at London Gatwick, but other airports have also been affected.
These cancellations are due in part to air traffic controller problems in Europe. In total, 1,700 summer flights have been axed. It is estimated that 180,000 passengers
EasyJet has taken the decision to pre-emptively change flights rather than making last minute cuts. It’s estimated that 95 per cent of customers impacted by the changes have already been put on alternate flights. Roughly 9,000 are currently without a replacement.
A EasyJet spokesperson told The Daily Mirror: ‘As Eurocontrol has stated, the whole industry is seeing challenging conditions this summer with more constrained air space due to the war in Ukraine resulting in unprecedented ATC delays, as well as further potential ATC strike action.
‘We have therefore made some pre-emptive adjustments to our programme consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick, where we have multiple daily frequencies, in order to help mitigate these external challenges on the day of travel for our customers and we continue to operate around over 90,000 flights over this period.’
Passengers have been advised to enquire with their airlines regarding some flights. They have also been advised to get to the airport in good time. Here is the full list of cancelled and delayed flights, according to the London Gatwick Airport website.
Arrivals
EasyJet 12:40 Barcelona EZY8056 CANCELLED
British Airways 12:45 Malaga BA2793 CANCELLED
British Airways 12:55 Nice BA2623 CANCELLED
British Airways 14:55 Ibiza BA2871 CANCELLED
EasyJet 15:30 Belfast Intl EZY826 CANCELLED
EasyJet 15:45 Krakow EZY8822 CANCELLED
American Airlines 16:05 Malaga AA6226 CANCELLED
British Airways 16:05 Malaga BA2795 CANCELLED
EasyJet 16:10 Amsterdam EZY8679 CANCELLED
EasyJet 16:45 Barcelona EZY8058 CANCELLED
EasyJet 17:15 Edinburgh EZY814 CANCELLED
EasyJet 17:20 Bordeaux EZY8384 CANCELLED
EasyJet 17:30 Amsterdam EZY8681 CANCELLED
EasyJet 17:30 Venice EZY8296 CANCELLED
EasyJet 18:00 Lyon EZY8432 CANCELLED
EasyJet 18:40 Nice EZY8424 CANCELLED
EasyJet 19:20 Pisa EZY8316 CANCELLED
EasyJet 19:30 Glasgow EZY864 CANCELLED
EasyJet 21:35 Rome EZY8328 CANCELLED
EasyJet 22:15 Seville EZY8008 CANCELLED
EasyJet 22:50 Faro EZY8540 CANCELLED
Departures
EasyJet 11:45 Belfast Intl EZY825 ENQUIRE AIRLINE
EasyJet 12:30 Venice EZY8295 ENQUIRE AIRLINE
EasyJet 12:55 Amsterdam EZY8678 ENQUIRE AIRLINE
EasyJet 13:25 Bordeaux EZY8383 ENQUIRE AIRLINE
EasyJet 13:30 Edinburgh EZY813 ENQUIRE AIRLINE
EasyJet 13:55 Nice EZY8423 ENQUIRE AIRLINE
EasyJet 14:10 Lyon EZY8431 ENQUIRE AIRLINE
EasyJet 14:15 Pisa EZY8315 ENQUIRE AIRLINE
EasyJet 14:20 Amsterdam EZY8680 ENQUIRE AIRLINE
British Airways 15:00 New York BA2273 ENQUIRE AIRLINE
EasyJet 15:45 Rome EZY8327 ENQUIRE AIRLINE
EasyJet 15:55 Seville EZY8007 ENQUIRE AIRLINE
EasyJet 16:00 Glasgow EZY863 ENQUIRE AIRLINE
EasyJet 16:20 Faro EZY8539 ENQUIRE AIRLINE