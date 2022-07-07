Aer Lingus are now offering trips to Belfast, via George Best Belfast City Airport.

New connections via the company, operated by Emerald Airlines, have also been made to Cardiff.

A new flight route has been announced from Southampton Airport.

Michelle Hatfield, Corporate Services Director at Belfast City Airport, said: ‘As one of the largest airline partners at Belfast City Airport, the addition of more Aer Lingus Regional services is fantastic for both business and leisure passengers wishing to travel to the UK.

‘Passengers have been asking for further connections to Cardiff and Southampton and we are thrilled that we have been able to deliver in time for the busy summer period.’

Ciaran Smith, head of commercial at Emerald Airlines said: ‘We are delighted to commence our Cardiff and Southampton services from Belfast, providing those travelling from Belfast with more choice when planning their holidays.’