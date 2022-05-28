More and more people will be heading abroad this summer, perhaps finally taking trips that have been delayed for two years or more.

But due to Brexit having come into force, British tourists need to be aware of changes to passport rules.

You don’t want to get caught out or risk having your dream getaway ruined.

We’ve pulled together everything you need to know:

What are passport rules for travel to Europe?

Since Brexit has come into force, the amount of time you need left on your passport to travel to European nations might have changed.

In many places this has changed.

You are advised to check the travel advice for the country you are heading to on the government’s website here.

This is the passport requirement for non-EU national wishing to visit or travel within the EU, you will need a passport:

- valid for at least 3 months after the date you intend to leave the EU country you are visiting,

- which was issued within the previous 10 years,

If you or a family member are a UK national resident in an EU country or an EFTA country (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland), the changes to passport rules may not apply.

What are the passport rules for America?

If you are visiting the USA your passport should be valid for the proposed duration of your stay. You don’t need any additional period of validity on your passport beyond this.

Check with your travel provider to make sure your passport and other travel documents meet their requirements.

What are the rules for travel to Ireland?

If you’re travelling to Ireland, you can continue to use your passport as long as it’s valid for the length of your stay.

What happens if you arrive at airport and discover your passport isn’t valid?