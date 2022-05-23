You can fly to Ibiza from Southampton. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP) (Photo by JAIME REINA/AFP via Getty Images)

22 destinations you can fly to from Southampton Airport this summer

ARE you looking to jet off for a holiday this summer?

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 5:19 pm

With Covid travel rules having been lifted or scaled back in many popular destinations, this year might be the time to try a trip abroad again.

But narrowing down your list of possible holiday spots can be tricky.

Thankfully, Southampton Airport offers flights to a wide range of destinations – including some of the most popular spots.

See 22 destinations you can fly to from the airport in our gallery below.

1. Jersey

Blueislands is currently operating flights to Jersey from Southampton Airport. Fancy a summer getaway to the Channel Island? Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Photo: David Rogers

2. Faro

You can fly to the Algarve in the south of Portugal, from Southampton Airport. British Airways is operating flights to Faro. Picture: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

3. Guernsey

Guernsey is one of the destinations you can fly to from Southampton Airport, with Aurigny airline. This is what could be awaiting you in the summer. Picture: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Photo: AFP Contributor

4. Ibiza

You can fly to the Balearic island of Ibiza from Southampton Airport this summer. British Airways operates the flights. Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP) (Photo by JAIME REINA/AFP via Getty Images

Photo: JAIME REINA

