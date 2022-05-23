22 destinations you can fly to from Southampton Airport this summer

With Covid travel rules having been lifted or scaled back in many popular destinations, this year might be the time to try a trip abroad again.

But narrowing down your list of possible holiday spots can be tricky.

Thankfully, Southampton Airport offers flights to a wide range of destinations – including some of the most popular spots.

See 22 destinations you can fly to from the airport in our gallery below.

1. Jersey Blueislands is currently operating flights to Jersey from Southampton Airport. Fancy a summer getaway to the Channel Island?

2. Faro You can fly to the Algarve in the south of Portugal, from Southampton Airport. British Airways is operating flights to Faro.

3. Guernsey Guernsey is one of the destinations you can fly to from Southampton Airport, with Aurigny airline. This is what could be awaiting you in the summer.

4. Ibiza You can fly to the Balearic island of Ibiza from Southampton Airport this summer. British Airways operates the flights.