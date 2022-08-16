Portsmouth named better city break destination than Southampton, Brighton and others, according to Which?
A CONSUMER website has named Portsmouth as one of the best city break destinations in the UK – ahead of Southampton, Brighton and others.
Which? customers have made the rankings in a list of the best large cities in the country for a short holiday getaway.
Portsmouth is 10th on the list, one place above Brighton and Hove (11th) and way ahead of Southampton (20th).
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Portsmouth teen sweethearts tie the knot on 'emotional' Liphook wedding day after 13 years
-
2
For Sale: Look inside this 'delightful' three bedroom house in Portsmouth available from £275,000 suitable as 'a lovely family home'
-
3
Portsmouth property for sale: Park House apartment in Clarence Parade with 'excellent' views of the Solent
-
4
Portsmouth named better city break destination than Southampton, Brighton and others, according to Which?
-
5
Competition to name Fareham retirement development replacing former magistrates’ court on Trinity Street will land lucky winner £100
Each location was evaluated on their average hotel price, food and drink options, accommodation, cultural sights, shopping, ease of getting around, a lack of crowds, and value for money.
This all contributed towards an overall destination score, which is based on customer satisfaction and how likely people are to recommend the city to a friend.
Portsmouth was awarded 74 per cent, Brighton 72 per cent, and Southampton 61 per cent.
The majority of the subsections, including food and drink were ranked between one and five stars.
Figures from Kayak.co.uk were used to calculate the average hotel price.
The data was compiled in an online survey completed by 3,662 Which? members in April 2022 highlighting the UK towns and cities they had visited for leisure, where they had stayed for at least a night.
York was deemed as the best large city for a short break, achieving an 86 per cent overall score and being awarded five stars for food and drink, as well as cultural sights.
Other cities which Portsmouth outranks include Sheffield, Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham.
You can see the full list of results on the Which? website.