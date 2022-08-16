Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Which? customers have made the rankings in a list of the best large cities in the country for a short holiday getaway.

Portsmouth is 10th on the list, one place above Brighton and Hove (11th) and way ahead of Southampton (20th).

Portsmouth named better city break destination than Southampton, Brighton and others by Which? members. Picture: Kevin Fryer.

Each location was evaluated on their average hotel price, food and drink options, accommodation, cultural sights, shopping, ease of getting around, a lack of crowds, and value for money.

This all contributed towards an overall destination score, which is based on customer satisfaction and how likely people are to recommend the city to a friend.

Portsmouth was awarded 74 per cent, Brighton 72 per cent, and Southampton 61 per cent.

The majority of the subsections, including food and drink were ranked between one and five stars.

Figures from Kayak.co.uk were used to calculate the average hotel price.

The data was compiled in an online survey completed by 3,662 Which? members in April 2022 highlighting the UK towns and cities they had visited for leisure, where they had stayed for at least a night.

York was deemed as the best large city for a short break, achieving an 86 per cent overall score and being awarded five stars for food and drink, as well as cultural sights.

Other cities which Portsmouth outranks include Sheffield, Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham.