The HMS Queen Elizabeth – the first Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier - passed through Portsmouth harbour at around 9pm on Sunday, May 14, passing cheering spectator who stood in the Round Tower and along the Old Portsmouth sea wall. She arrived in Portsmouth in February for scheduled maintenance after a trip to Scotland.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said: ‘HMS Queen Elizabeth has left Portsmouth Naval Base and is now at sea conducting routine exercises.’ Sailors aboard the ship will train for their next deployment during the voyage.

Pictured: Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth left Portsmouth. HMS Queen Elizabeth is the largest and most powerful vessel ever constructed for the Royal Navy. It is capable of carrying up to 40 aircraft. © Will Dax/Solent News & Photo Agency

According to the Royal Navy website, the ship is ‘the largest and most powerful’ ever built for the UK’s armed forces. It has a four-acre flight deck, five gyms, a chapel and a medical centre on board. The ship’s two propellers weigh 33 tonnes each and help to generate enough power to run 1000 family cars.

