Royal Navy warship HMS Glasgow suffers alleged sabotage on board, Portsmouth firm says

An investigation has been launched into an alleged incident of sabotage on board the HMS Glasgow earlier this week.

By Steve Deeks
Published 14th May 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th May 2023, 10:52 BST

A number of cables appear to have been damaged on board the Type 26 Frigate which appear to have been damaged intentionally, Portsmouth-based BAE Systems have said. According to a report in the UK Defence Journal, it is alleged the act was carried out by disgruntled contractors. Work on the ship was paused temporarily, the company said, in order to assess ‘every area’ of the vessel.

A BAE Systems spokesperson said: ‘We uncovered a limited number of cables on HMS Glasgow earlier in the week, which appear to have been damaged intentionally. We immediately launched an internal investigation, alongside our suppliers, and temporarily paused work on the ship to inspect every area of the vessel and ensure our high standards and quality controls are met.

HMS Glasgow enters the water for first time. Pic John DevlinHMS Glasgow enters the water for first time. Pic John Devlin
HMS Glasgow enters the water for first time. Pic John Devlin
‘Normal operations have now resumed and an assessment is under way to scope the repairs needed.’

