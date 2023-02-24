HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Portsmouth - pictures and video of her return to the Naval Base
HMS Queen Elizabeth has made her return to Portsmouth for scheduled maintenance following a visit to Scotland.
By Kelly Brown
47 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 7:17pm
The Royal Navy's flagship, and first Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, arrived back at Portsmouth Harbour this afternoon (Friday, February 24) to the delight of onlookers who watched her return and took their own pictures and video. She is limbering up for a busy 2023 on operations with a series of exercises, aircrew training and operations in European waters this year.
Pictures and video by Chris Moorhouse.
