Victorious Festival will see many music lovers travelling to Portsmouth over August bank holiday.

Madness, Royal Blood and The Streets are set to headline Victorious festival on Southsea Common in less than two weeks time. With the bank holiday weekend right around the corner, it's important to get your travel route and tickets sorted as soon as possible.

Victorious Festival have urged travellers to take the 'greenest route' they can this year, whether that be by train, coach or other forms of public transport.

If you're planning on travelling to Portsmouth by car this year, this is everything you need to know about parking:

Does the festival have parking?

There is a car park that you can pre-book for this years festival. It is conveniently located on Clarence Parade, which is right by the festival grounds. The full address for the car park is Clarence Parade, Portsmouth, Hampshire. PO5 3LJ. The car park is also situated opposite The Queens Hotel.

What time does the car park open?

The car park will open at various times throughout the weekend. The opening times are:

Friday: noon – 1amSaturday: 8am – 1am.Sunday: 8am – 1am.Monday (after event) : 8am – 12noon.

All vehicles must be removed by 10am the following day. Your vehicle can only remain in the car park if you have pre-booked the weekend car parking ticket and must be removed by 12 noon on the Monday.

If you have only booked for Friday and Saturday, your car must be removed by 10am on Sunday. If you have pre-booked parking but need to leave and return again, you can notify the exit staff who will stamp your printed ticket.

How do you pre-book parking?

If you wish to park at Clarence Parade, you must pre-book a ticket in the lead drivers name, driving licenses will be requested on arrival.

The price for day parking is £15 and weekend parking is £40 plus booking fees. To pre-book a car parking space, please click here.

Where else can I park?

There are numerous other car parks in Portsmouth for you to use during the weekend.

The Isambard Brunel car park is based in the city centre, which is a short walk to the festival. This car park has 473 spaces and it is £12 for 24 hours.

There is also parking available at the Pyramids Centre which has 135 spaces. The cost for 24 hours is also £12. The car park is open from 8am to 10pm but parking is free outside of these hours.

Portsmouth has plenty of smaller car parks that you can use throughout the weekend. You can find other car parking areas on Parkopedia.

If you prefer to use a park and ride, Lakeside North Harbour have a scheme available especially for the festival. Tipner park and ride will also be an option for you over the weekend.

