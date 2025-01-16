Cain Manor described as 'quintessential' hideaway as Hitched names it best wedding venue in Hampshire
Hitched.co.uk has compiled a list of the top wedding venues to tie the knot at based on the number of customer reviews, Hitched Wedding Awards received and the volume of enquiries from nearlyweds over the last 12 months.
Cain Manor, located on the Hampshire Surrey border in Headley Down, has been featured in the list, coming fifth.
The wedding venue, which is known for its ‘rustic charm, is a Tudor barn-style building with extensive grounds that creates a whimsical setting.
A spokesperson for Hitched.co.uk said: “Where Hampshire meets Surrey and surrounded by landscaped grounds, Cain Manor’s Tudor charm will steal your heart from the moment you reach the end of the winding woodland drive.
“This Hitched Wedding Award winning quintessential English hideaway is located in a perfectly secluded setting and lends itself seamlessly to the luxury weddings held year after year.”
Couples can choose to say ‘I do’ in the music room, which is kitted out with beams and cathedral-like windows, or the gardens which come with picturesque scenes of the rolling hills.
Also featured in the top ten wedding venues are Gosfield Hall, Notley Abbey, Colshaw Hall and Pembroke Lodge, Richmond Park.
