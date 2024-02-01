News you can trust since 1877
Wedding Venues in Hampshire: Here are 16 picture perfect wedding venues in Hampshire where couples can tie the knot

Planning an entire wedding can be extremely stressful and overwhelming – but Hampshire is home to gorgeous venues that would be perfect for your big day.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Feb 2023, 17:02 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 14:41 GMT

If you have recently got engaged and are about to take on the mammoth challenge of organising your wedding, do not fret – The News has got you covered with a list of stunning venues across Hampshire. From a historic wedding seeped in tradition to a sky-high ceremony with stunning views or a barn wedding, there is something for everybody in and around the city. The News has compiled a list of 16 venues that are all different in what they offer, where they are and the style they possesses.

Here are 16 beautiful wedding venues in Hampshire:

Hampshire is home to beautiful wedding locations perfect for the big day.

1. Wedding Venues in Hampshire

Hampshire is home to beautiful wedding locations perfect for the big day. Photo: Google

This beautiful listed Georgian mansion is a popular wedding spot. Equipped with a grand exterior, this venue will offer nothing less than a picture perfect day.

2. Cams Hall, Fareham

This beautiful listed Georgian mansion is a popular wedding spot. Equipped with a grand exterior, this venue will offer nothing less than a picture perfect day. Photo: -

Portsmouth Guildhall is a famous and traditional spot in the city and it is known for its carefully crafted design. It is host to a number of important days including all of the University graduations and it also offers wedding packages.

3. Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth

Portsmouth Guildhall is a famous and traditional spot in the city and it is known for its carefully crafted design. It is host to a number of important days including all of the University graduations and it also offers wedding packages. Photo: Sam Stephenson

The Spinnaker Tower, which has featured on Four Weddings, is a brilliant and quirky wedding venue which offers guests the opportunity to look out at spectacular panoramic views of the city.

4. Wedding destinations in Portsmouth

The Spinnaker Tower, which has featured on Four Weddings, is a brilliant and quirky wedding venue which offers guests the opportunity to look out at spectacular panoramic views of the city. Photo: Keith Woodland

