Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Jan 2025, 11:58 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 11:58 BST

If you’re recently engaged and on the hunt for a charming wedding venue, look no further.

Cain Manor, located on the Hampshire Surrey border in Headley Down, has been named one of the best places to get married in the UK, according to Hitched.co.uk.

A spokesperson for Hitched.co.uk said: “Where Hampshire meets Surrey and surrounded by landscaped grounds, Cain Manor’s Tudor charm will steal your heart from the moment you reach the end of the winding woodland drive.

“This Hitched Wedding Award winning quintessential English hideaway is located in a perfectly secluded setting and lends itself seamlessly to the luxury weddings held year after year.”

For more information about Cain Manor, click here.

Take a look inside this magnificent wedding venue in Hampshire:

Cain Manor has been named one of the best wedding venues in the UK, according to Hitched.co.uk Picture Credit: Suzy Elizabeth Photography

1. Cain Manor, Hampshire

Cain Manor has been named one of the best wedding venues in the UK, according to Hitched.co.uk Picture Credit: Suzy Elizabeth Photography | Suzy Elizabeth Photography

Cain Manor has been named one of the best wedding venues in the UK, according to Hitched.co.uk

2. Cain Manor, Hampshire

Cain Manor has been named one of the best wedding venues in the UK, according to Hitched.co.uk | Cain Manor, Hampshire

Cain Manor, Hampshire, is a charming wedding venue that has been recognised by Hitched.co.uk. The venue has two ceremony spaces: The music room or the gardens, both of which offer a magical setting to tie the knot. Picture Credit: Suzy Elizabeth Photography

3. Cain Manor, Hampshire

Cain Manor, Hampshire, is a charming wedding venue that has been recognised by Hitched.co.uk. The venue has two ceremony spaces: The music room or the gardens, both of which offer a magical setting to tie the knot. Picture Credit: Suzy Elizabeth Photography | Suzy Elizabeth Photography

Cain Manor, Hampshire, is a charming wedding venue that has been recognised by Hitched.co.uk. The venue has two ceremony spaces.

4. Cain Manor, Hampshire

Cain Manor, Hampshire, is a charming wedding venue that has been recognised by Hitched.co.uk. The venue has two ceremony spaces. | Cain Manor, Hampshire

