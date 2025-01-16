Cain Manor, located on the Hampshire Surrey border in Headley Down, has been named one of the best places to get married in the UK, according to Hitched.co.uk.
A spokesperson for Hitched.co.uk said: “Where Hampshire meets Surrey and surrounded by landscaped grounds, Cain Manor’s Tudor charm will steal your heart from the moment you reach the end of the winding woodland drive.
“This Hitched Wedding Award winning quintessential English hideaway is located in a perfectly secluded setting and lends itself seamlessly to the luxury weddings held year after year.”
Take a look inside this magnificent wedding venue in Hampshire:
