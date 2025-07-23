Four in five homeowners have never checked whether their fittings comply with UK standards | Shutterstock

Millions of UK households could be unknowingly breaking the law - and putting their health at serious risk - due to a little-known loophole in Britain’s plumbing regulations, study shows.

New research by global water safety authority NSF , revealed a widespread ‘compliance paradox’ in UK homes that affect nearly a half of homeowners.

It comes as those who have installed new water fittings such as taps, showerheads, or pipes in the last five years have no idea they’re legally responsible if those products don’t meet safety regulations - even if bought from trusted retailers.

Under UK law, all water fittings connected to the drinking supply must comply with Regulation 4 of the Water Supply (Water Fittings) Regulations 1999.

But there’s a catch.

Manufacturers can legally produce non-compliant products, and shops can legally sell them - yet it’s the homeowner or installer who’s on the hook if things go wrong.

Samantha Duffy, senior manager, Global Water Programs EU and UK at NSF, said:“Imagine buying a tap from a reputable DIY store, installing it yourself and then learning you’ve unknowingly broken the law and potentially put your family’s health at risk.

“This is the reality for millions of homeowners across Britain today.”

The findings, based on a comprehensive survey of 2,000 UK adults , continues to paint a worrying picture, as one in five homeowners suspect their property may already contain illegal or non-compliant fittings.

Among younger generations, that number spikes dramatically - nearly half of those under 35 believe they may have installed non-compliant fittings in their homes.

Despite this, awareness of the regulations remains shockingly low.

Over half of UK adults have never even heard of the Water Supply Regulations 1999.

While four in five have never checked whether their fittings comply with UK standards.

Only 46 per cent of property owners know that they’re legally responsible for ensuring compliance, while more than a third wrongly believe it’s up to manufacturers.

And 30 per cent of UK adults mistakenly assume that any product sold in UK stores is automatically regulation-compliant.

The dangers of using non-compliant products are real - and potentially serious.

These fittings can leach harmful substances like lead or organic contaminants into your drinking water or become breeding grounds for dangerous bacteria.

Health risks can range from gastrointestinal issues to long-term illnesses.

On top of that, faulty fittings can cause leaks and invalidate home insurance policies, leading to significant financial fallout.

“This isn’t just about following rules, it's about protecting your family’s health,” explained David Platt, Director of Water, EMEA at NSF.

“Where non-compliant fittings are installed, they can introduce contaminants directly into your drinking water.

“The regulations exist specifically to prevent this, but they only work if people know about them.”

To help homeowners stay safe - and stay legal - NSF is urging the public to take three simple steps.

First, check any recently installed fittings to ensure they have proper UK compliance certification.

Second, when buying new fittings, always look for REG4 certification marks, such as NSF REG4.

These marks guarantee compliance with UK regulations and are your best line of defence against unsafe products.

Finally, when in doubt, consult a qualified plumber who understands the regulations.

“The good news is that compliance is straightforward once you know what to look for,” added Duffy.

“Regulation 4 certification marks, such as NSF REG4, provide instant assurance that a product meets all UK water regulations, making it easy for homeowners to make safe choices.”

The bottom line is, don’t assume your tap is safe just because it came from a trusted store.

Check it, or risk your health, your home - and potentially the law.

NSF has created a free, easy-to-understand guide to UK Water regulations available at this link .