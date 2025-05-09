21 fabulous pictures of children celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day

From non school uniform days to special assemblies and parties, schools across Portsmouth have made an incredible effort to celebrate VE Day.

Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, is the annual day of celebration of the Allies accepting Germany's unconditional surrender during World War II and the anniversary took place yesterday (May 8).

Schools have sent in some of their favourite pictures of the ongoing celebrations.

1 . VE Day 80: St Paul's Catholic Primary School St Paul's Catholic Primary School has celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Pictured: Students dressed in red, white and blue. | St Paul's Catholic Primary School Photo Sales

2 . VE Day 80: St Paul's Catholic Primary School St Paul's Catholic Primary School has celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day. | St Paul's Catholic Primary School Photo Sales

3 . VE Day 80: St Paul's Catholic Primary School St Paul's Catholic Primary School has celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day. | St Paul's Catholic Primary School Photo Sales