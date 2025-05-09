21 fabulous pictures of children celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 19:02 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 12:26 BST

Schools have pulled out all the stops to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

From non school uniform days to special assemblies and parties, schools across Portsmouth have made an incredible effort to celebrate VE Day.

Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, is the annual day of celebration of the Allies accepting Germany's unconditional surrender during World War II and the anniversary took place yesterday (May 8).

Schools have sent in some of their favourite pictures of the ongoing celebrations.

St Paul's Catholic Primary School has celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Pictured: Students dressed in red, white and blue.

1. VE Day 80: St Paul's Catholic Primary School

St Paul's Catholic Primary School has celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Pictured: Students dressed in red, white and blue. | St Paul's Catholic Primary School

St Paul's Catholic Primary School has celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

2. VE Day 80: St Paul's Catholic Primary School

St Paul's Catholic Primary School has celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day. | St Paul's Catholic Primary School

St Paul's Catholic Primary School has celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

3. VE Day 80: St Paul's Catholic Primary School

St Paul's Catholic Primary School has celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day. | St Paul's Catholic Primary School

Pupils at Stamshaw Junior School have celebrated VE Day by wearing non-school uniform.

4. VE Day: Stamshaw Junior School

Pupils at Stamshaw Junior School have celebrated VE Day by wearing non-school uniform. | Stamshaw Junior School

