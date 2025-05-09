21 fabulous pictures of children celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day

From non school uniform days to special assemblies and parties, schools across Portsmouth have made an incredible effort to celebrate VE Day.
Schools have sent in some of their favourite pictures of the ongoing celebrations.
1. VE Day 80: St Paul's Catholic Primary School
St Paul's Catholic Primary School has celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
Pictured: Students dressed in red, white and blue. | St Paul's Catholic Primary School
2. VE Day 80: St Paul's Catholic Primary School
St Paul's Catholic Primary School has celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day. | St Paul's Catholic Primary School
3. VE Day 80: St Paul's Catholic Primary School
St Paul's Catholic Primary School has celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
| St Paul's Catholic Primary School
4. VE Day: Stamshaw Junior School
Pupils at Stamshaw Junior School have celebrated VE Day by wearing non-school uniform. | Stamshaw Junior School
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.