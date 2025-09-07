22 wondrous snaps of families reveling in Port Solent 999 Day fun

Between 10am and 4pm, families congregated in the first car park at Port Solent for a day of fun-filled activities.
With something for everyone to get stuck into including a air ambulance helicopter simulator, face painting, charity stalls and more, the day was a huge success.
Lisa Fowler, Events and Marketing Administrator at Port Solent previously said: “It’s always a highlight of our summer events calendar, not only is it a great family day out but it’s also a brilliant way to celebrate and thank the amazing people who keep our communities safe every day.”
Discover 22 lovely pictures of families enjoying the event: