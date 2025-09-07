22 wondrous snaps of families reveling in Port Solent 999 Day fun

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Sep 2025, 12:34 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2025, 12:34 BST

Real life heroes spent the day showcasing what it’s like to be in the services at Port Solent’s popular 999 day.

Between 10am and 4pm, families congregated in the first car park at Port Solent for a day of fun-filled activities.

With something for everyone to get stuck into including a air ambulance helicopter simulator, face painting, charity stalls and more, the day was a huge success.

Lisa Fowler, Events and Marketing Administrator at Port Solent previously said: “It’s always a highlight of our summer events calendar, not only is it a great family day out but it’s also a brilliant way to celebrate and thank the amazing people who keep our communities safe every day.”

Discover 22 lovely pictures of families enjoying the event:

Port Solent 999 day Pictured: Little Fred with Big Fred enjoying 999 day in Port Solent. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

1. Port Solent 999 Day

Port Solent 999 day Pictured: Little Fred with Big Fred enjoying 999 day in Port Solent. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Port Solent 999 Day Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Port Solent 999 Day

Pictured: Port Solent 999 Day Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Port Solent 999 Day welcomed families and was a great opportunity to showcase the emergency services Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

3. Port Solent 999 Day

Pictured: Port Solent 999 Day welcomed families and was a great opportunity to showcase the emergency services Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Port Solent 999 Day showcased the emergency services with a whole host of activities. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

4. Port Solent 999 Day

Pictured: Port Solent 999 Day showcased the emergency services with a whole host of activities. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

