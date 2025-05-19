National Rescue Dog Day will take place on Tuesday, May 20 this year and it is an annual day of celebrating and raising awareness for rescue dogs.

To celebrate the wonderful work rescue centres do across the country we have put together a gallery of precious dogs at The Stubbington Ark that are searching for loving homes.

In 2021 the RSPCA cruelty line received 1,081,018 calls from members of the public which is the equivalent of receiving a call every 30 seconds.

The animals with the highest number of incidents reported in 2020 were dogs with 56,563 incidents.

Karen Macklin, branch manager at The Stubbington Ark said: "Rehoming a rescue dog is a very rewarding experience. We have many dogs currently looking for their forever family, like friendly greyhound, Hero, gentle giant, Hendrix, and playful puppy, Simba.

“The dogs in our centre have all been vaccinated, spayed/neutered, and microchipped. They would also have had training, and if needed we offer training support for three months post adoption. A rescue dog would also already be behaviour assessed, with their personalities and likes/dislikes already known. This can make for easier transitions in to your family.

“If you are looking for a new canine family member, why not consider looking at your local animal centre - and help give a rescue dog a second chance at life."

The Stubbington Ark, which is an independent branch of the RSPCA, rescues hundreds of animals each year and is dedicated to finding homes for pets in need.

1 . Simba - Cane Corso / Boxer Simba will need a private secure garden where he can let off steam.

2 . Simba - Cane Corso/Boxer The Stubbington Ark said: "His new family will need to commit to consistent training to help him work through times where he gets overstimulated with calm positive training."

3 . Simba - Cane Corso/ Boxer Simba is a ten-month-old male cane corso/ boxer. He is a 'very friendly, affectionate boy who loves nothing more than to sit on your lap.'

4 . Marley - Lurcher Marley is a young female lurcher who is a 'sweet and gentle girl'. She is reactive to others dogs but training at the centre has been very beneficial for her.