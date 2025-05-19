Goodwoof 2025, which took place on May 17 and 18, attracted thousands of people and dogs alike - and it’s an event like no other.
This year, the event, which is in its fourth year, celebrated the dachshund breed as hundreds of small but mighty dogs took centre stage.
The Duke of Richmond officially opened the event with his own dachshund, Winston, who led a parade of over a hundred spirited sausage dogs from Goodwood House onto the Goodwoof event site.
From a Jellycat dog hotel to agility courses, an art cafe, a dog DJ set and much more, there was something for the whole family to get stuck into.
Take a look at 14 adorable pictures from Goodwoof 2025: