This year, the event, which is in its fourth year, celebrated the dachshund breed as hundreds of small but mighty dogs took centre stage.

The Duke of Richmond officially opened the event with his own dachshund, Winston, who led a parade of over a hundred spirited sausage dogs from Goodwood House onto the Goodwoof event site.

From a Jellycat dog hotel to agility courses, an art cafe, a dog DJ set and much more, there was something for the whole family to get stuck into.

Take a look at 14 adorable pictures from Goodwoof 2025:

1 . Goodwoof 2025 Goodwoof 2025 welcomed thousands of people for a glorious weekend celebration of everything dogs. The event hosted a wonderful array of activities to get stuck into. | Sophie Lewis Photo Sales

2 . Goodwoof 2025 Goodwoof 2025 welcomed thousands of people for a glorious weekend celebration of everything dogs. The event hosted a wonderful array of activities to get stuck into. | The News Photo Sales

3 . Goodwoof 2025 Thousands of people turned out for the annual celebration of dogs at Goodwoof. | The News Photo Sales

4 . Goodwoof 2025 Goodwoof 2025 welcomed thousands of people for a glorious weekend celebration of everything dogs. The event hosted a wonderful array of activities to get stuck into. | The News Photo Sales