Goodwoof: The 11,000 acre country estate in West Sussex where thousands of darling dogs congregate every year - 14 Pictures

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 19th May 2025, 10:46 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 11:03 BST

Set in the rolling fields of an 11,000 acre country estate is one of the largest celebrations of dogs in the country.

Goodwoof 2025, which took place on May 17 and 18, attracted thousands of people and dogs alike - and it’s an event like no other.

This year, the event, which is in its fourth year, celebrated the dachshund breed as hundreds of small but mighty dogs took centre stage.

The Duke of Richmond officially opened the event with his own dachshund, Winston, who led a parade of over a hundred spirited sausage dogs from Goodwood House onto the Goodwoof event site.

From a Jellycat dog hotel to agility courses, an art cafe, a dog DJ set and much more, there was something for the whole family to get stuck into.

For more information about Goodwoof, click here.

Take a look at 14 adorable pictures from Goodwoof 2025:

Goodwoof 2025 welcomed thousands of people for a glorious weekend celebration of everything dogs. The event hosted a wonderful array of activities to get stuck into.

Goodwoof 2025 welcomed thousands of people for a glorious weekend celebration of everything dogs. The event hosted a wonderful array of activities to get stuck into.

Goodwoof 2025 welcomed thousands of people for a glorious weekend celebration of everything dogs. The event hosted a wonderful array of activities to get stuck into.

Goodwoof 2025 welcomed thousands of people for a glorious weekend celebration of everything dogs. The event hosted a wonderful array of activities to get stuck into.

Thousands of people turned out for the annual celebration of dogs at Goodwoof.

Thousands of people turned out for the annual celebration of dogs at Goodwoof.

Goodwoof 2025 welcomed thousands of people for a glorious weekend celebration of everything dogs. The event hosted a wonderful array of activities to get stuck into.

Goodwoof 2025 welcomed thousands of people for a glorious weekend celebration of everything dogs. The event hosted a wonderful array of activities to get stuck into.

