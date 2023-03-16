A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a Gosport traffic collision with white car
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a traffic collision – and a dog has been injured.
An incident in Gosport involving a man in his 80’s and a Toyato has caused delays in Grange Road, Gosport this afternoon, where emergency services were on the scene.
The man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries and the police are asking that anyone with information can get in contact with them.
A dog was also injured during the collision.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 12pm to a report of a road traffic collision on Grange Road in Gosport. This involved a white Toyota Aygo and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online, quoting reference 44230105433.’
Traffic has been affected in the surrounding areas and journeys may be delayed.