The man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries and the police are asking that anyone with information can get in contact with them.

A dog was also injured during the collision.

Car incident

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 12pm to a report of a road traffic collision on Grange Road in Gosport. This involved a white Toyota Aygo and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online, quoting reference 44230105433.’