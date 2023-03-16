News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
1 hour ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
1 hour ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
4 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
6 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
8 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a Gosport traffic collision with white car

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a traffic collision – and a dog has been injured.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:12 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 15:41 GMT

An incident in Gosport involving a man in his 80’s and a Toyato has caused delays in Grange Road, Gosport this afternoon, where emergency services were on the scene.

The man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries and the police are asking that anyone with information can get in contact with them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A dog was also injured during the collision.

Car incident
Car incident
Car incident
Most Popular

SEE ALSO: Motorbike rider hospitalised with 'serious injuries' following collision in Leigh Park

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 12pm to a report of a road traffic collision on Grange Road in Gosport. This involved a white Toyota Aygo and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online, quoting reference 44230105433.’

Traffic has been affected in the surrounding areas and journeys may be delayed.

GosportGrange RoadTrafficHampshire