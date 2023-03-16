News you can trust since 1877
Motorbike rider hospitalised with 'serious injuries' following collision in Leigh Park

A motorcyclist has been hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following a collision in Leigh Park.

By Freddie Webb
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:27 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 11:30 GMT

Police were called to the scene in Botley Drive by the ambulance service just after 12.30pm yesterday. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said a motorbike rider, a man in his 20s, ‘was taken to hospital with serious injuries’.

He currently remains at the medical facility for treatment. Police sergeant Paul Stenton, of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary roads policing unit, said: ‘We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or the moments directly before or after it.

A motorbike rider was hospitalised following a collision in Botley Drive, Leigh Park. Picture: Google Street View.
‘In particular, we would like to speak to anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage relevant to our investigation.’ Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230104018, or to submit a report online. A police spokesman said officers responded to reports of an assault in Middle Park Way yesterday, with an air ambulance present at the scene.