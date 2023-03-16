Police were called to the scene in Botley Drive by the ambulance service just after 12.30pm yesterday. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said a motorbike rider, a man in his 20s, ‘was taken to hospital with serious injuries’.

He currently remains at the medical facility for treatment. Police sergeant Paul Stenton, of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary roads policing unit, said: ‘We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or the moments directly before or after it.

A motorbike rider was hospitalised following a collision in Botley Drive, Leigh Park. Picture: Google Street View.

