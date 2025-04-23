Air ambulance dispatched to Waterlooville and patient air lifted to hospital following 'medical incident'
An air ambulance was deployed to Waterlooville last week following a ‘medical incident’.
A patient was air lifted to hospital by the Kent Surrey Sussex air ambulance crew following a ‘medical incident’.
A spokesperson for Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex said: “A helicopter from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) was dispatched to Waterlooville on April 17.
“Our crew arrived on scene at 9.16pm where they worked with South Central Ambulance Service to help treat the patient, involved in a medical incident.
“They then transported the patient to hospital by air”.
