Air ambulance dispatched to Waterlooville and patient air lifted to hospital following 'medical incident'

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 10:01 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 10:01 BST
An air ambulance was deployed to Waterlooville last week following a ‘medical incident’.

A patient was air lifted to hospital by the Kent Surrey Sussex air ambulance crew following a ‘medical incident’.

Police are appealing for help in tracking his next of kin

A spokesperson for Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex said: “A helicopter from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) was dispatched to Waterlooville on April 17.

“Our crew arrived on scene at 9.16pm where they worked with South Central Ambulance Service to help treat the patient, involved in a medical incident.

“They then transported the patient to hospital by air”.

For more information about the Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex, click here.

