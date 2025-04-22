Police and air ambulance attend Hanway Road after "sudden death" of man in his 50s
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident happened at around 8.51pm on Wednesday, April 16, with an air ambulance landing in Buckland Park to assist with an emergency on Hanway Road. The paramedics provided treatment at the scene before the police were called at 10.06pm and advised of the death.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.06pm on April 16 by the ambulance service, following the sudden death of a man in his 50s at an address in Hanway Road.
“The man’s next of kin have been informed. The death remains under investigation, however there are no suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.”
As previously reported, the air ambulance provided details of the incident the next day. A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said: "We can confirm that the air ambulance was dispatched to an emergency in Portsmouth at 8.51pm on Wednesday, April 16."
"The Critical Care Team consisting of one doctor and a specialist paramedic provided treatment at the scene before returning to base."