Questions continue following the sudden death of 28-year-old, Beth Martin, who went to Turkey with her husband and two young children on, what was supposed to be, a dream family holiday.

News of Beth’s tragic death, and her family’s traumatic experience, quickly circulated across the globe with people rallying to offer support and donate to a fundraiser, which has now raised more than £261,000.

The event, which took place on Saturday, June 14, saw people from across the city take on the mammoth challenge of training for 24 hours at the gym in order to raise money for Beth’s family.

Trina Wheeler, general manager at Anytime Fitness, Cosham, said: “We are having a fundraiser day on behalf of Beth Martin. We read the story by The News - it touched all of us as well as our members and we decided we were going to try and do a 24 hour training challenge.

“It’s been great, it’s been brilliant, we’ve had fun with it. It’s been hard at times and we’ve all hit walls at different times but it’s for a good cause - 24 hours were are putting our bodies through this but Beth’s family have got to live with this for the rest of their lives.”

The fundraiser, which was asking for donations to take part, offered classes, workouts, and community activities which were open to everyone regardless of their membership status.

In a previous statement, Anytime Fitness said: “The circumstances surrounding her passing have made headlines and deeply moved all of us who’ve followed her story. Beth's sudden loss has left behind a grieving family, including two young children, now facing unimaginable challenges. This event is our way of standing by them.”

Anytime Fitness has taken to social media confirming the team completed the 24 hour stint and that an update regarding the amount of money raised with be announced in due course.

. Beth Martin fundraising event at Anytime Fitness The team at Anytime Fitness, Cosham, has hosted a 24 hour workout fundraising event to show support for the family of Beth Martin. Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman Photo Sales

