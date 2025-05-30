Portsmouth gym to host 24-hour workout charity event to support Beth Martin's family

A 24-hour workout charity event will be held by a Portsmouth gym to show support for the family of Beth Martin who tragically died in Turkey a month ago.

Beth and Luke Martin | Family/Go Fund Me

Mystery still surrounds the 28-year-old’s sudden death after she flew out to Istanbul on April 27 with her husband Luke and their two children, aged five and eight.

Having become ill on arrival in the country, the Pompey mum died two days later. The horrific turn of events have seen the Portsmouth community and people from across the world praised for their “exceptional” support with a fundraiser now having amassed an astonishing £261,000.

And now in a further show of support from the community, Anytime Fitness Cosham has announced it will be holding a 24-hour workout for anyone who wants to take part. Those attending do not need to be gym members and can simply turn up and make a donation if they choose.

In a statement, Anytime Fitness Cosham said: “I’m reaching out to you not just as a local business, but as a vital part of the community we are all proud to be a part of. The heartbreaking story of a family who faced unimaginable loss in Turkey has come to light.

“We are hosting a 24-hour workout charity event at our gym in support of the family of Beth Martin - a young mother from Portsmouth who tragically passed away while on holiday in Turkey.

“The circumstances surrounding her passing have made headlines and deeply moved all of us who’ve followed her story. Beth's sudden loss has left behind a grieving family, including two young children, now facing unimaginable challenges. This event is our way of standing by them - and we would love your support in making it truly meaningful.

“For a full 24 hours, we'll be running classes, workouts, and community activities open to everyone - whether they're a gym regular or have never stepped through our doors. All we ask for is that attendees make a donation of any amount to take part. Even something as small as £1 can make a difference - not just to the family we are supporting, but in showing how far compassion and community spirit can go.”

Anytime Fitness Cosham | Google

It is also hoped people can support the event by making a donation, offering a prize for a raffle, providing refreshments for participants, or by spreading the word. “However you are able to get involved, it would mean the world to us, and even more to the family we are doing this for,” the statement added.

“We will be recognising all our supporters in the lead up to and during our event - on social media, in the gym and through everything we share with the public - but more than that, you will be a part of something real and something that truly matters.”

The event will take place on Friday June 13 from 2pm to Saturday June 14 at 2pm.

To contact the gym go to: www.facebook.com/share/1FRx8apHco/?mibextid=wwXIfr