The latest newborns to join the Marwell family include the Hartmann’s mountain zebra, Kirk’s dik-dik, and a banteng. They join the four Przewalski’s foals, Grevy’s zebra, Rothschild’s giraffe, sitatunga, mountain bongo and addax born during the summer.

The banteng calf is the latest arrival, born on Sunday, October 27 to mother Dewi and father Henky. Banteng are one of the rarest cattle species in the world and would have historically been found in Asia, from southern China to northeast India, mainland Asia, Peninsular Malaysia and nearby islands.

“Each birth is testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, who work tirelessly - at times around the clock, to support these animals and their welfare.

“These births are not only joyful milestones but also crucial to the success of our breeding programmes, which play an essential role in safeguarding the future of endangered species.”

Visitors have been head over heels for the one-week-old Hartmann’s zebra foal which has been thriving under the watchful eye of mother Marula. The zebra is listed as Vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

