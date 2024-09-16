Marwell Zoo announces spooky October half term fun including broomstick lessons
Marwell Zoo will be embracing all things halloween over the October half term and guests can expect a range of spooky activities to get involved in. From Saturday, October 26 to Thursday, October 31, Lowedolf, Marwell’s resident wizard will be teaching little ghouls, ghosts and witches how to fly a broomstick like a pro in the zoo’s dedicated broomstick flying area.
Children will be taught in groups of 15 and those who successfully complete the course will be awarded with their level one broomstick flying badge. If you do not have time to sort a costume before you arrive, face painters will be on hand to transform your little pumpkins on the day.
Facepainting will be available from 11am to 3pm at an additional cost of £5 per face and broomstick flying is £3 per child.
If the flying course does not get you in your spooky spirit, there will also be firepits up and running with marshmallows and s’mores kits available - additional costs will apply for this activity.
Guests will be able to tuck into pumpkin spiced lattes, Halloween cupcakes and pumpkin soup at Café Graze. People can also still take advantage of our five for £85 family ticket offer up until November 3.
The zoo has five adventure playgrounds, more than 140 species of rare esident animals.and endangered animals and 140 acres of park to explore with the whole family. The Marwell Zoo app also shows when the animlas are going to be fed so you can plan your visit fully.
Charity, Marwell Wildlife, owns and operates Marwell Zoo, which is home to a number of spooky species including vampire crabs, pink salmon tarantula, Yellow throated frogs and royal pythons.
