Beautiful husky puppy Nero is searching for his perfect forever home where he can thrive
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Nero, a six-month-old Siberian Husky cross, is on the hunt for the perfect home with a family that will be able to maintain training.
He is a gorgeous puppy with lots of energy and he ‘loves to engage with his handlers’. He is a bright and inquisitive boy who would thrive with an active family who enjoy going on long walks.
The Stubbington Ark website says: “Nero is a lovely boy who has unfortunately been returned to us after being adopted last year as a puppy. Nero is a socialable boy who loves to be around people and play.
“He is a typical husky puppy with lots of energy and will need a dedicated family with lots of time and patience to offer him.
“We are currently working on loose lead training and he is doing really well. His family will need to be prepared to continue this, and other basic training at home.”
The RSPCA Stubbington Ark has said they are looking for an owner who is experienced with large breeds.
Nero can be homed with children 13-years and older but he cannot be rehomed with young children due to his size. He cannot be homed with other dogs or cats but he would enjoy playing or walking with other dogs.
Nero has no known medical issues, has been vaccinated and the adoption fee is £250. For more information about the RSPCA Stubbington Ark, click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.