Marley is a young female lurcher who ‘loves her human friends’ and is on the search for a caring home. She loves to chase and play with her toys but she also loves snuggling up and having a cuddle.

The RSPCA Stubbington Ark said: “Marley is reactive to other dogs, she is responding well to training here at the centre and learning to be calm at a distance from other dogs, we strongly recommend this training is continued in the home.

“Marley will need to be exercised in a quiet area where there are minimal dogs around.”

Marley will need a private enclosed garden with a 6ft fence and it would be ideal if her new owner has experience with reactive dogs. She cannot be rehomed in the BN13 area.

She will need to be the only pet in the household and she should be rehomed with adults only. She can have supervised visits from children of secondary school age.

“She has a cut on her ear which she is struggling to heal from in the kennel environment, we hope this will begin to clear up more easily when she is in a home.

“Adoption fee:The adoption fee is £220. If you would like to make an additional donation over and above the adoption fee, this would be hugely appreciated.”

